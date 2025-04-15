Discord Expands Video Quests Advertising Format to Mobile

Discord has announced the expansion of its rewarded advertising format, Video Quests, to mobile devices, marking the company’s first foray into mobile advertising. The pilot for Video Quests on Mobile is expected to launch in June 2025 and aims to connect advertisers with Discord’s highly active, cross-platform user base.

According to the company, this expansion will allow advertisers to showcase trailers, make impactful announcements, and promote premium content to a growing mobile audience while retaining Discord’s user-first, opt-in approach.

“Expanding our advertising platform to mobile is an obvious, natural evolution in our strategy. Our mission is to create the most authentic, player-centric advertising platform in the galaxy. This expansion will provide brand partners access to Discord’s highly engaged, cross-platform mobile audience — and create new opportunities for businesses to connect with our community in meaningful, and performant, ways,” said Peter Sellis, Senior Vice President, Product at Discord.

Discord first launched its advertising business in 2024 with the introduction of Quests, a rewarded ad format designed to enhance game discovery. It later expanded to include Video Quests, extending its reach beyond the gaming industry to media and entertainment advertisers.

The Video Quests format is designed to support brand awareness goals by offering a full-screen, premium user experience that maintains the opt-in and reward-based nature of Quests. The upcoming mobile expansion is expected to further broaden campaign reach and create opportunities for advertisers in mobile gaming and related industries.

Discord’s advertising offerings now include two primary formats:

Video Quests: Aimed at building awareness, these ads are suited for trailers, season announcements, and downloadable content (DLC) drops. The mobile version will continue this focus while expanding its accessibility.

Aimed at building awareness, these ads are suited for trailers, season announcements, and downloadable content (DLC) drops. The mobile version will continue this focus while expanding its accessibility. Play Quests: These require users to play or stream a game to unlock rewards, strengthening the connection between players and their favorite games.

Several major franchises have already leveraged Quests to engage Discord’s community. For example, miHoYo used a Play Quest to promote an update for Genshin Impact, offering high-value in-game rewards and generating an 80% increase in playtime during the campaign week. Max launched the first-ever Video Quest to support its Dune: Prophecy TV series, featuring a trailer that achieved an 85% completion rate. Nexon Games used a Video Quest to promote The First Descendant, achieving over one million video completions, 10% of which came from players sharing the video organically.

With native integrations across PC, mobile, Xbox, and PlayStation, Discord continues to build an advertising platform that aligns with the habits and interests of its player-driven community. The addition of Video Quests on Mobile reinforces the company’s strategy to deliver brand experiences that are both meaningful and engaging.