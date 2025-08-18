Discussing the Importance of Digital Security with Ramon Ray

https://youtu.be/fthzqpo4qkc

Cybersecurity may not always be the flashiest business topic, but for entrepreneurs, it’s quickly becoming one of the most critical. Small business owners are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals, and one wrong click can lead to devastating losses. To help address this growing threat, Ramon Ray, well-known small business expert, speaker, and founder of Zone of Genius, has been appointed Small Business Evangelist for Bitdefender.

In a recent conversation with me, Ramon shared why cybersecurity matters now more than ever, how small businesses can protect themselves, and what his new role with Bitdefender will entail.

A Personal Announcement with Big Implications

Ramon began by acknowledging his longstanding relationship with the small business community and with me personally.

“Watching you build Small Biz Trends has just been beautifully amazing… we both love small business and both are super smart. It’s amazing how we show up different, but I appreciate you and what you build.”

Then came the official news:

“I’ve recently been engaged by Bitdefender… as their small business ambassador doing things just like this to show up and say, yep, build companies, build a business, be an entrepreneur — but be secure. Bitdefender has amazing solutions… to help small business owners be secure.”

Why Cybersecurity Should Be a Top Priority for Small Businesses

Ramon compared securing your business to locking your home or car.

“We’re not living in panic, but we’re living in being prudent… Hackers want to attack us… there’s cyber criminals, nefarious people all over.”

I agreed, noting that a company’s data is its lifeblood. A breach or extended downtime can be catastrophic.

“At the core of your business is data… any kind of interruption and all of a sudden, bam — you can be out permanently or at least months at a time.”

Ramon outlined his ambassador role as part educator, part motivator, and part connector between Bitdefender’s technology and small business owners’ needs.

Common Cybersecurity Myths

One of Ramon’s top priorities is dispelling dangerous misconceptions.

“It’s a fallacy… to think that I’m a small business, so only the bigger brands have to be secure. That is incorrect. Hackers want to attack even the smallest small businesses.”

Another myth is that careful clicking alone is enough.

“That’s part of it… but hackers and threats are so sophisticated, it’s even easier [for them] than ever.”

Practical Steps for Better Protection

Ramon offered a straightforward checklist for business owners:

Adopt a security mindset — train yourself and your team to think before clicking or sending. Install reputable security software — Bitdefender’s solutions start at under $200 per year. Educate employees about phishing scams — verify requests through known contact methods, not reply buttons. Use two-factor authentication — even if it’s inconvenient, it adds a vital layer of protection. Create and enforce strong passwords — avoid weak, guessable credentials. Keep software and systems updated — unpatched tools leave easy openings for hackers. Maintain regular backups — store them securely and test restore processes.

I added the backup reminder from his own experience:

“There’s a business… their computers got hacked and ransomware [hit]… everything’s encrypted… we just have to shut down. A simple backup… could have prevented this.”

Ramon agreed, calling backups “insurance” that can save a company from closure.

Real-World Consequences of Phishing

The conversation touched on how phishing plays on trust. I recalled an incident where a mutual friend was tricked into sending gift cards after receiving what appeared to be a message from former Small Business Trends owner Anita Campbell.

“It can be brutal… a couple thousand dollars, and it’s gone in the ether.”

Ramon emphasized the need to verify through a known, separate channel.

“Don’t just click… it could be 3 a.m. and you may not realize it didn’t say Leland, it said Lee Tand.”

AI’s Role in Cybersecurity — For Good and Bad

Ramon sees AI as a double-edged sword.

“Two things… voice scams are definitely on the rise… AI makes it easier… and crime is becoming easier to do. Hackers… are using AI to attack our businesses.”

On the defensive side, he noted that Bitdefender leverages AI in its software to detect threats and protect systems in the background.

Remote Work Security Challenges

As remote and hybrid work models expand, security risks multiply.

“One, is the person you’re hiring even who they say they are?… Number two, since they’re remote, is it their personal computer… or the corporate computer with all your information?”

He stressed requiring security software and VPN use on any device connecting to company networks.

Why VPNs Matter

Ramon broke down the importance of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) for entrepreneurs and their teams:

“When you’re off the corporate network… your data is open for all. The VPN encapsulates your data, encrypts your data… so it’s much more secure.”

I added that even at home, traffic passes through an ISP — and a VPN can offer more control and trust.

Building a Culture of Security

Ramon compared security gaps to leaving a gaping hole in a store wall.

“Every day you pass by… people are pointing it out… you should be fixing that hole. Security… is a critical foundation. Get the foundation built right, then build on top of that.”

I echoed the need for peace of mind:

“It’s vitally important to be able to know and be able to sleep at night and go, I’m secure.”

Bitdefender’s Approach

What excites Ramon most about the role?

“I can be Ramon… champion technology, champion building businesses… Bitdefender has a whole network of scientists and gurus… All they do is wake up every day and study the latest malicious attacks… My job… is to represent us and go forth and let small businesses know they should be secure.”

He encourages entrepreneurs to explore Bitdefender’s blog, trends reports, and resources, and to download his own free booklet at secureyourbrand.com.

The Bottom Line for Small Business Owners

Cybersecurity is no longer optional. Threats are constant, indiscriminate, and increasingly sophisticated. But as Ramon emphasized, the right mindset, tools, and habits can make a significant difference.

“We want you to build a thriving business… We’re just asking that you do it securely… It can’t hurt to invest… and make sure that you’re secure as possible.”

