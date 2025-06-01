D-Link Debuts DBR Series Routers and Access Point Designed for Small Business Networks

D-Link has unveiled its new DBR Series, a lineup of networking products tailored for small businesses seeking high-performance, secure, and easy-to-manage connectivity. The launch includes two new routers — the DBR-600-P and DBR-700 — and the DBR-X3000-AP smart access point. The series is designed for operations with under 100 users, including startups, satellite offices, retail stores, and educational facilities.

The new products aim to address growing demand for stable and secure network solutions amid the rise of hybrid work environments and decentralized operations. D-Link’s DBR Series delivers streamlined deployment, centralized management, and enterprise-grade performance without the need for extensive IT support.

Enterprise-Grade Features in a Compact Package

Both the DBR-600-P and DBR-700 routers are built with 2.5G WAN/LAN interfaces and high-performance processors, offering low-latency, high-throughput connections. Each supports up to three WAN ports, enabling automatic failover and intelligent load balancing to maintain continuous network operations and optimize bandwidth usage.

The DBR-600-P features eight 2.5G PoE+ LAN ports with a total power budget of 123W. This allows direct connections to powered devices such as IP cameras or wireless access points, reducing infrastructure complexity and cost. A USB port provides an optional WAN backup.

The DBR-700 includes a 2.5G SFP WAN/LAN fiber port, catering to long-distance connectivity needs such as hotel networks or remote parking facilities, where strong and stable signals are essential.

Security is a core element of the DBR Series. Both routers support multiple VPN protocols for encrypted remote access and site-to-site connectivity. Additional security features include Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI) firewalls, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and URL filtering to guard against external threats and boost network integrity.

Each router can also function as a wireless controller, supporting up to 10 (DBR-600-P) or 15 (DBR-700) DBR-X3000-AP units. A user-friendly web interface allows centralized access point management with real-time visibility and simplified configuration.

Smart Access Point Enhances Wireless Performance

The DBR-X3000-AP is a Wi-Fi 6 dual-band smart access point that delivers up to 3.0 Gbps speeds, improved device handling, and low latency — ideal for high-density workspaces. Mesh support and fast roaming ensure consistent wireless coverage, making it suitable for mobile workers and collaborative settings.

The access point supports WPA3 Personal and Enterprise encryption and includes Guest Wi-Fi isolation, providing secure, segmented access for visitors. Installation options include ceiling and wall mounting, and the unit supports PoE for streamlined deployment.

When integrated with DBR routers, the DBR-X3000-AP benefits from centralized authentication and dashboard-based monitoring, enabling full control over the wireless environment from a single platform.

Designed to Scale with Business Needs

Together, the DBR-600-P, DBR-700, and DBR-X3000-AP offer a comprehensive, scalable solution designed to meet the evolving connectivity demands of small and medium-sized businesses. From retail operations and hospitality venues to classrooms and remote offices, the DBR Series supports secure and efficient network management across a variety of settings.

Each product is built with D-Link’s “Made in Taiwan” engineering standards, reflecting high-quality craftsmanship, trusted reliability, and integration with Taiwan’s globally recognized technology ecosystem.

D-Link emphasized that its new offerings align with its longstanding commitment to innovation, one-stop service, and sustainable development. The company’s “One Connection • Infinite Possibilities” motto reflects its mission to empower businesses through intelligent networking solutions.

The DBR Series is now available through D-Link’s network of authorized distributors and resellers. More information can be found at www.dlink.com.