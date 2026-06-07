DocuSign Unveils AI-Powered Agreement Platform to Streamline Business Deals

DocuSign recently introduced groundbreaking advancements that could revolutionize how small businesses manage contracts and agreements. During its Momentum conference, the tech company unveiled its Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform enhanced with AI capabilities aimed at streamlining agreement processes. This is particularly significant for small businesses, often slowed down by manual, fragmented workflows.

DocuSign’s IAM platform consolidates contract workflows, enabling businesses to close deals more efficiently, hire staff more quickly, and reduce operational risks. Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign, highlighted the transformative potential of their technology: “Every business runs on agreements, but until now, they’ve been static records of work. DocuSign is the only platform with the full context of your agreement history and relationships, and that’s what allows us to turn agreements into something more powerful: systems that can guide business decisions and move work forward.”

DocuSign’s new AI assistant, known as Iris, along with custom agents, equips teams with tools to navigate the agreement process seamlessly. Small business owners can benefit from several features that facilitate quicker decision-making:

Accelerated Reviews: Agents can evaluate agreements against company standards, propose edits, and request necessary approvals in just minutes. Saves valuable time for small teams juggling numerous tasks. Continuous Workflow Management: With agents supervising contracts in real-time, small business owners can stay informed of potential risks and obligations, triggering necessary actions without tedious follow-ups. Customization Opportunities: Utilizing the Agent Studio, small businesses can build agents tailored to their specific workflows, making it easier to manage deals, approvals, and renewals unique to their operations.

Moreover, the IAM platform integrates with popular tools such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Slack, enhancing existing systems rather than adding complexity. This feature eliminates silos in contract management, providing a cohesive view of agreements.

The IAM solutions are designed with various departments in mind, from HR to sales, allowing small businesses to streamline multiple processes:

HR Integration : Managing employee agreements becomes simpler with automated information capture, reducing repetitive tasks and improving compliance.

: Managing employee agreements becomes simpler with automated information capture, reducing repetitive tasks and improving compliance. Sales Efficiency : Sales teams benefit from the full agreement lifecycle being embedded within their CRM systems, allowing for rapid contract generation, negotiation tracking, and renewal management without leaving their daily tools.

: Sales teams benefit from the full agreement lifecycle being embedded within their CRM systems, allowing for rapid contract generation, negotiation tracking, and renewal management without leaving their daily tools. Enhanced Customer Experience: AI-powered web forms can convert static documents into interactive, shareable formats in a matter of seconds, improving client onboarding and reducing delays.

However, as small business owners consider adopting these advanced AI features, there are potential challenges to keep in mind. Transitioning to a new platform requires investment in training and adaptation to new workflows. There may also be initial hesitations regarding data security and the reliability of AI-driven decision-making. Engaging with these technologies demands a commitment to ensuring that employees are well-equipped to navigate the new tools.

The potential for business impact is promising. A recent Deloitte report stated that organizations employing AI-driven workflows within an end-to-end agreement platform are seeing nearly 30% higher return on investment. Real-world examples of businesses leveraging DocuSign’s IAM underline its efficacy. For instance, The Estée Lauder Companies reported significant cost savings and improved operational efficiency after centralizing agreement processes. Similarly, Thrive Market celebrated enhanced contract closing times and streamlined renewals, reflecting the real benefits achievable through this technology.

DocuSign’s AI assistant, agents, and Agent Studio are now in early access in the U.S., with a broader rollout planned for July. The impending launch of IAM for HR functionalities also highlights the company’s commitment to improving business processes across various departments.

For small business owners looking to maintain a competitive edge and streamline operations, embracing DocuSign’s Intelligent Agreement Management platform could be a strategic move. By centralizing contract workflows and empowering teams with AI tools, businesses can not only close deals faster but also innovate and enhance overall efficiency. To learn more about these new features, visit the DocuSign blog.