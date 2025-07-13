DocuSign Unveils Unique Signature Styles to Celebrate ESIGN Act’s 25th Year

DocuSign is set to revolutionize digital agreements with a splash of personality, launching six new signature styles to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ESIGN Act, which legalized electronic signatures in the U.S. This move underscores the company’s mission to blend security and reliability with individual expression, making digital signatures not just functional but also a reflection of one’s identity.

Recent insights from a survey conducted by DocuSign highlighted notable generational differences in signature styles. For instance, while only 51% of Gen Z adults still utilize cursive, 80% of Baby Boomers favor this traditional method. The rise in alternative signature forms like printed names and initials reflects an evolving approach to self-expression, particularly as interactions move increasingly online.

Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign, emphasized this convergence of identity and technology. “We’ve spent over 20 years perfecting the science of digital agreements—the security, the speed, the reliability. Now we’re adding in more of the art. As contracts get smarter and more automated, the moments where people express their individual identity become more precious,” he stated.

With over 1.7 million customers globally, DocuSign is a leader in e-signature and contract lifecycle management. Their latest offering introduces signature styles that range from “The Curator” to “The Vintage Enthusiast,” allowing users to choose a design that resonates with their personality. For small business owners, these styles can enhance brand identity and employee engagement while maintaining security and compliance.

Among the six signature styles:

The Curator offers clean lines ideal for minimalists.

offers clean lines ideal for minimalists. The Letter Writer delivers a warm, handwritten feel, appealing to those who value tradition.

delivers a warm, handwritten feel, appealing to those who value tradition. The Overachiever encapsulates professionalism, perfect for corporate environments.

encapsulates professionalism, perfect for corporate environments. The Party Starter is vibrant and adventurous, targeting a more energetic audience.

is vibrant and adventurous, targeting a more energetic audience. The Renaissance Soul combines classic and modern elements, capturing a sense of sophistication.

combines classic and modern elements, capturing a sense of sophistication. The Vintage Enthusiast exudes nostalgic charm, connecting with those who appreciate artisanal value.

These personalized signatures also address a growing demand for aesthetics in the digital realm. The survey noted that 78% of respondents care about how their digital signature looks, indicating that small business owners can use these styles for personal branding or as part of their marketing strategies.

Additionally, the significance of security is paramount; 64% of those surveyed view it as a top priority for digital signatures. DocuSign ensures that while users are expressing themselves, their information remains secure. This balance of expression and security makes these new signature styles beneficial for small businesses looking to enhance their contracts and agreements without sacrificing reliability.

However, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. Adapting to new signature styles could require employee training to ensure consistency in brand representation. Furthermore, adjusting to changing client expectations for personalized interactions might take time as companies integrate these new features into their workflows.

As interactions become increasingly digital, the ability to convey personality through a digital signature could become a unique selling point for small businesses. The introduction of these expressive e-signature options by DocuSign not only satisfies the desire for personalization but also reinforces the importance of strong, secure digital agreements.

For more about these innovative signature styles and their implications for the future of digital contracting, visit the original press release at DocuSign.