DOJ Rule Boosts Web, Mobile App Access for Disabled Users

The Justice Department has issued a final rule to improve accessibility for people with disabilities on websites and mobile apps. This rule, published on April 24, requires state and local governments to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards within two to three years, based on population size.

Websites and apps of public entities provide services like healthcare, education, voter information, and more. The new rule mandates these services to meet technical accessibility standards, promoting independence, dignity, and privacy for people with disabilities.

The rule was developed with input from individuals with disabilities, advocacy groups, governments, and web accessibility experts. Public feedback significantly influenced the final rule. Commenters highlighted the barriers posed by inaccessible websites and apps. One individual stated, “As blind and visually impaired adults, we live just as independent, productive and self-sufficient as anyone would. Our privacy, confidentiality and livelihoods depend on full unrestricted accessibility of any website and mobile app available to everyone.”

Another commenter noted, “The internet lifts the barriers to communication and interaction that millions of Americans face in the physical world. This regulation has the potential to dramatically change the lives of individuals with disabilities and so many others.”

These comments underscore the rule’s role in eliminating barriers to civic participation, allowing individuals with disabilities to engage more fully with their communities. The rule aims to realize the ADA’s goals of equality, participation, independent living, and self-sufficiency in the digital realm.

The final rule is available on the Federal Register’s website and ADA.gov, along with a fact sheet and a Small Entity Compliance Guide to assist small state and local governments in understanding the requirements.

For ADA inquiries, contact the department’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) or 833-610-1264 (TTY). Visit the ADA website at www.ada.gov and the Civil Rights Division website at www.justice.gov/crt for more information.