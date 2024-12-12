Trump Picks Loeffler to Head SBA in Second Term

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler to be the next Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Trump made the announcement earlier this month on his Truth Social account.

“I am very pleased to nominate business leader and former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, from the Great State of Georgia, to serve as Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA),” Trump wrote.

Trump said Loeffler will reduce red tape and regulations that hinder small businesses.

“She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach,” Trump said.

If confirmed, Loeffler will replace Isabel Casillas Guzman, who has served as SBA Administrator under President Joe Biden since March 17, 2021.

During his first term as President, Trump had long-time friend Linda McMahon serve as head of the SBA. McMahon, along with her husband Vince, founded Titan Sports Inc., which would eventually become World Wrestling Entertainment.

McMahon served as SBA Administrator from February 2017 until April 2019. Jovita Carranza also served as head of SBA during Trump’s first term, from January 2020 until the end of the 45th President’s term.

Loeffler was CEO of Bakkt, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, a commodity and financial service provider, for which her husband serves as CEO. Loeffler is also a former owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream franchise.