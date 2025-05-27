Donatos to Open Fully Autonomous Pizza Restaurant at Columbus Airport

Donatos Pizza is launching its first fully autonomous pizza restaurant in June, introducing a robot-operated kitchen at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in partnership with Appetronix and HMSHost.

The new location, situated before security in front of Concourse B, will be open 24/7 and operated by HMSHost. It will feature robotics and data science technology to deliver made-to-order pizzas quickly and efficiently for airport travelers. Customers will be able to watch their pizzas being prepared in real-time, offering both speed and an engaging experience.

“We’re not just adding tech to a restaurant; we’re jumping in with a fully autonomous restaurant. But, most importantly, we’re going to continue to serve great tasting abundantly topped pizzas and provide a top-notch customer experience that Donatos has always been known for,” said Kevin King, President and CEO of Donatos Pizza. “In a busy airport environment, where customers are most focused on catching their flights, we think the vending machine style location will be a huge success.”

The autonomous kitchen is the product of a collaboration between Donatos, its sister company Agápe Automation, and food robotics company Appetronix.

“Bringing this first-of-its-kind autonomous kitchen to life in collaboration with Donatos has been an extraordinary journey and marks a defining moment for the future of the restaurant industry,” said Nipun Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of Appetronix. “With our state-of-the-art, AI-powered robotic technology, we’re delivering hot, fresh pizza with unprecedented precision and efficiency. This is more than innovation– it’s a transformative leap for the QSR space, setting a new standard for consistency, speed, and customer satisfaction.”

Airport officials welcomed the innovation as a boost to passenger convenience.

“Donatos’ new fully autonomous restaurant is an exciting addition to John Glenn International, showcasing their commitment to innovation and our shared focus on enhancing the passenger experience,” said Joseph R. Nardone, President & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “This cutting-edge technology will provide travelers with a quick and convenient taste of a beloved local favorite.”

The new restaurant aligns with Donatos’ broader strategy to innovate and disrupt the pizza industry. Executive Chairwoman Jane Grote Abell emphasized the legacy behind the effort.

“I’m incredibly proud of the innovation my dad, Jim Grote, has championed over the past 62 years,” she said. “It’s in his DNA to constantly seek better ways to deliver the same consistent, high-quality pizza we’ve always served. At Donatos, we believe people are at the heart of innovation—and this fully automated location allows our guests to enjoy Donatos on the run, without sacrificing the experience. More innovation, more passion, and more opportunities to eat great pizza—that’s what this is all about.”

HMSHost, the restaurant’s operator, says the new format is a win for busy travelers.

“We work every day to make travelers happier, and we think we’ve delivered on that promise by expanding the pre-security food & beverage amenities and introducing a dining option that will offer travelers and visitors to the airport a high-quality, fast and filling meal 24/7,” said Tosin Kasali, Vice President of Business Development at HMSHost. “It’s a wonderful way to enhance our existing restaurant operations.”

According to Donatos, the robotic restaurant model will serve as a scalable solution for future locations in high-traffic environments like airports, hospitals, college campuses, and industrial sites.