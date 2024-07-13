Don’t Miss Grant Opportunities From Public and Private Organizations

There are many different factors that can make businesses unique and beautiful. Some of those elements may even help business owners get funding through special grant programs. Read about some current opportunities from companies like Xero and several local communities below.

Xero Beautiful Business Fund

Business software company Xero recently brought back its Xero Beautiful Business Fund for 2024. The initiative offers a total of about NZ$750,000 to support small businesses and non profits in many of the global markets that Xero serves, including Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom, and the United States. The program is accepting applications online now through August 27. The process includes an online form and a 90-second pitch video. There are also multiple categories available, so businesses can apply for as many as they’d like.

Covington Economic Development Incentives

Covington, Kentucky is offering economic development incentives to help businesses launch in the city. The first funding round includes about $35,000 in total funds, with three types of incentives available. These include up to $500 a month for first-year rent, a forgivable loan of up to $6,000 in matching funds for facade improvements, and a forgivable loan of up to $7,500 for historic sign restoration. The city plans to run four funding cycles of the program between now and June 2025. July 19 is the deadline to apply for this round.

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Grants

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is currently running multiple grant programs to support businesses throughout the state. Through these programs, a total of $16.2 million is available, which will be distributed to 121 businesses and economic development organizations throughout Baltimore and the rest of the state. The three grant programs are known as the Business Boost Microgrant Program, the Main Street Improvement Grant, and Project Restore 2.0. All three programs are currently accepting applications from businesses that meet the criteria.

Alachua County Small Grant Initiative

Alachua County, Florida recently launched its Small Grant Initiative to support small businesses that aim to improve the community. The program is open to non-governmental, grassroots organizations and small businesses. Eligible organizations must submit a proposal for a one-time infrastructure improvement that would positively impact the community in terms of housing, healthcare, childcare, or education. Other qualifications include having 25 full-time employees or fewer and a net worth below $1 million. Each business may request up to $15,000, and applications are due July 31.

Columbia Minority Business Enterprise Grant Program

Columbia, Missouri’s Regional Economic Development Inc. recently announced the first phase of its Minority Business Enterprise grant program. The annual program is funded by the city of Columbia and administered by REDI. A total of $50,000 is available, which will be distributed among ten minority-owned businesses. Recipients also get at least six months of complimentary coaching from REDI to help with everything from marketing to finances. To qualify, businesses must be minority owned and not be recipients of a 2023 grant. The application period for the current round closes July 19.

Montana Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant

Native American businesses in Montana can apply for funds through The Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant. The program is open to start-up or expanding Native American business to cover various startup or expansion expenses. Business owners must be an enrolled member of a Montana tribe to qualify, with a total of $320,000 in funding available. Interested applicants can also attend workshops to learn more about the opportunity, with one scheduled for July 30 in Great Falls and one in Browning August 6.