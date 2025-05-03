DoorDash Rolls Out Real-Time Tools to Streamline Merchant Operations

DoorDash has announced a suite of new features and product updates designed to give merchants greater control and flexibility when managing online orders. The new tools—now available through the DoorDash Business Manager App, Merchant Portal, and DoorDash Tablet—are aimed at helping businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer communication, and adapt to the evolving demands of today’s digital marketplace.

“At DoorDash, we’re committed to empowering merchants with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world,” said Avani Nanavati, Director of Merchant Experience at DoorDash. “These new features represent another step forward in providing merchants with real-time control, seamless communication, and enhanced efficiency. By simplifying order management, streamlining operations, and fostering direct connections with customers, we’re helping merchants deliver exceptional service and grow their businesses.”

Live Order Management On the Go

The new live order management features within the Business Manager App allow merchants to confirm orders, adjust preparation times, and mark them ready for pickup—all from their mobile devices. These functions complement existing capabilities, such as marking items out of stock, contacting customers and Dashers, and chatting with support.

“During peak hours, it’s often faster for me to manage our DoorDash business from my phone, and the new live order features on the Business Manager App have made the process even more efficient,” said Kevin Garry, Owner & Managing Partner at L’Artusi, b’artusi, Via Porta & L’Artusi Supper Club. “Hospitality extends beyond the four walls of our restaurant, and the Business Manager App has made it easier for us to deliver an incredible experience for both new and loyal customers.”

Tablet 2.0 Brings Enhanced Order Visibility

The updated DoorDash Tablet, described as Tablet 2.0, features scrollable, color-coded tickets, improved navigation, and a “Needs Action” tab for viewing and responding to urgent orders. Merchants can now filter by order status, quickly adjust prep or pickup times, and take action directly from individual order tickets.

“The updated DoorDash Tablet has been a game-changer for us,” said Emily Mabus, owner at Other Coast Cafe. “From the easily understandable color-coded order statuses and the intuitive swipe navigation, to the modern layout, being able to quickly adjust prep times, mark items out of stock, and even chat directly with customers has made managing the rush so much smoother. We’re keeping customers happy and Dashers on time, which is everything in this business.”

Direct Customer Communication Through Tablet Chat

Merchants can now use the DoorDash Tablet to chat directly with customers about order issues, including special requests or unavailable items. This new customer chat feature, built with the AI-powered SafeChat+ solution, enables real-time communication without needing to contact support.

Smarter Scheduling and Stock Management

DoorDash is also enhancing merchant capabilities in scheduling and inventory. New features allow merchants to extend prep times during peak hours, mark items as temporarily unavailable, and schedule menu items for specific time periods, such as limited-time specials. These tools are accessible via both the Merchant Portal and Business Manager App.

Same Day Onboarding for New Merchants

DoorDash is expanding same day onboarding for eligible merchants, enabling them to go from sign-up to accepting orders within hours. Merchants using a DoorDash Tablet will benefit from automatic menu creation using AI and can start accepting orders the same day via the Business Manager App.

Additionally, DoorDash is working with major point-of-sale (POS) providers to integrate same day capabilities for merchants using compatible systems. This initiative aims to simplify the onboarding process and accelerate time-to-market for new partners.