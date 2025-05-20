DoorDash Launches Preferred Integrations Program to Help Restaurants Choose Better Tech Partners

DoorDash has announced the launch of its new Preferred Integrations Program (DPIP), a tool designed to help restaurants make better-informed decisions about their technology partners. The program, unveiled on May 19, gives merchants clearer visibility into how well different point-of-sale (POS) and middleware providers perform on the DoorDash platform, aiming to streamline tech selection and improve restaurant operations.

According to DoorDash, DPIP is part of its larger effort to support restaurant partners by offering increased operational transparency. The program highlights high-performing providers based on real-time metrics and available features that directly affect restaurant workflows.

“We created the DoorDash Preferred Integrations Program to make life easier for restaurants,” said Ruth Isenstadt, Head of U.S. Restaurants at DoorDash. “Merchants have told us that choosing the right tech partner can be overwhelming, especially when trying to understand which integrations will work best for their store, team, and customers. Whether you’re a single-store location, or a growing brand, we want every merchant to feel confident in the decisions they make and to know they’re supported by a reliable, high-performing integration provider.”

To earn the Preferred status, integration partners must meet stringent performance benchmarks, including maintaining order and error rates below 1%, as well as offering key features. These include self-serve onboarding, real-time menu synchronization, live item availability, and order ready notifications, all of which are intended to streamline order processing and improve customer service.

The initial list of 2025 Preferred Integration Partners includes:

Checkmate

Chowly

ChowNow

Deliverect

Otter

PAR

Qu

Square

Stream

Toast

UrbanPiper

These companies represent what DoorDash calls some of the most reliable integration providers currently available on its platform.

The DPIP not only aims to save time for restaurant operators but also to promote partnerships that drive efficiency and accuracy. DoorDash says the program will continue to evolve in real time, expanding its list of recognized providers as more companies meet or exceed performance expectations.

Merchants can explore and compare integration providers through DoorDash’s integrations resource hub, which also includes information on tools like POS Order Manager, allowing restaurants to manage DoorDash orders within their existing POS systems.

DoorDash emphasized that the program was developed in close collaboration with its integration partners and shaped by direct feedback from merchants. The company sees this as a proactive step toward simplifying complex tech decisions for restaurants of all sizes.