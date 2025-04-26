Dropbox Launches Major Update to Dash, Expanding Search and AI Capabilities

Dropbox announced a significant update to Dropbox Dash, its universal search and knowledge management product, introducing advanced media search capabilities and new AI-driven content creation tools. The new features aim to reduce the time knowledge workers spend searching for information and switching between apps.

“Knowledge workers waste more than a month a year just looking for information and switching between apps,” said Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox. “With the new Dash, we’re not just helping you find your content faster—we’re helping you put it to work.”

Enhanced Search Across Content Types

The updated Dash allows users to search across all content types, including images, videos, and audio files, not just text documents. According to Dropbox, users can now find information embedded within media that traditional search functions typically miss. A simple query like “scanned release forms from our customer event” or “Spring campaign we shot in New York” will return relevant results instantly.

Dash’s new “people search” feature* also helps users identify subject matter experts within their organization, making it easier to find teammates or learn who authored specific content.

AI Tools for Faster Content Creation

Dropbox Dash now includes AI writing tools designed to streamline the content creation process. Users can ask Dash to summarize customer research, generate project plans, and compile information from various sources such as reports, meeting notes, and Slack conversations.

The tools can draft content using a team’s existing materials, organize it into preferred templates, and even adapt it to the team’s writing style, saving users valuable time previously spent compiling and drafting documents manually.

Stronger App Integrations

Dropbox emphasized that Dash integrates seamlessly with key workplace apps including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Canva, and Jira. Users can search files stored in Canva directly through Dash or retrieve decisions from Slack and Zoom conversations without switching platforms.

Advanced Security and Privacy Controls

Dropbox highlighted new security features within Dash aimed at protecting sensitive information. IT admins can now manage access permissions across connected apps and exclude sensitive content such as HR documents, financial data, or confidential projects from search results using the new custom exclusions feature. Dash remains fully GDPR compliant, ensuring global teams can securely organize and access their content.

Customers also have the option to select a self-hosted AI to ensure data privacy within Dropbox’s boundary of trust. The Dash Protect and Control capability further strengthens document security and access management.

Investment in AI Expertise

In addition to product enhancements, Dropbox announced it has welcomed the team from Promoted.ai to bolster its AI search and ranking capabilities, aiming to continue building a best-in-class user experience.

The new Dropbox Dash features are beginning to roll out to teams today. For more information, users can visit dropbox.com/dash.