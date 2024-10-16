Dropbox Introduces Dash for Business

Dropbox announced the launch of Dash for Business, an AI-powered universal search tool designed to help teams efficiently search, organize, share, and protect content across various connected apps.

Dash for Business provides businesses of all sizes with advanced content access control, streamlining their ability to manage and secure data across platforms.

Modern work often requires employees to search through numerous disconnected apps, tabs, and emails, which leads to information fragmentation. Dash for Business aims to resolve this by enabling users to search all their content in one place, regardless of where it’s stored.

The tool integrates with a range of apps, including Google Drive, OneDrive, Notion, and Asana, and works with email, calendars, and more, ensuring users can quickly find the information they need.

Key Features of Dash for Business:

Universal Search : Dash for Business allows users to search for information stored in cloud-based apps using keywords, questions, descriptions, or commands. The AI-powered tool provides real-time answers and can even summarize content without opening files.

: Dash for Business allows users to search for information stored in cloud-based apps using keywords, questions, descriptions, or commands. The AI-powered tool provides real-time answers and can even summarize content without opening files. Platform-Agnostic : Dash for Business is compatible with Dropbox and other platforms like Google Drive and OneDrive, allowing users to connect multiple apps for a seamless search experience.

: Dash for Business is compatible with Dropbox and other platforms like Google Drive and OneDrive, allowing users to connect multiple apps for a seamless search experience. Stacks and Start Page : Stacks, a popular feature of Dash, allow users to group, organize, and share content. The start page offers access to universal search, stacks, shortcuts to recent work, and an activity feed, helping users stay on top of their projects and updates.

: Stacks, a popular feature of Dash, allow users to group, organize, and share content. The start page offers access to universal search, stacks, shortcuts to recent work, and an activity feed, helping users stay on top of their projects and updates. AI-Powered Answers: A new feature, “Answers,” enables users to ask questions about their content and generate deeper insights by surfacing related content links and follow-up questions.

Advanced Content Access Control

In addition to improving productivity, Dash for Business offers advanced content access controls, enabling IT admins to manage and secure sensitive company data. Using Dropbox’s recently acquired platform, Nira, Dash for Business allows admins to view and update permissions for documents at the individual or bulk level, preventing unauthorized access. This functionality ensures only the appropriate people and teams have access to sensitive data.

Availability

Dash for Business is currently available in the U.S. in English for web and desktop users, with plans to expand to additional markets in early 2025. Teams interested in learning more can visit https://dash.dropbox.com/.