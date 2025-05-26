Discover the Easiest Business to Start for Aspiring Entrepreneurs Today

Editor's Picks
-
How to Start a Cleaning Business
-
How to Start a Hat Business
-
Small Business in 2023 and 2024: Where We've Been, What’s to Come, and How Employers Can Prepare Sponsored by MetLife
-
How to Start a Pool Cleaning Business
-
Essential Guide to Start a Laundry Business and Achieve Success
-
How Much Does it Cost to Start a Business
Leland McFarland is the Chief Technology Officer at Small Business Trends. He is responsible for all technical aspects of the Small Business Trends network of websites. Leland is responsible for programming, design and maintenance of the sites, as well as server administration. He has performed work for Small Business Trends since 2010.