eBay Launches Sixth Annual Up & Running Grants Program, Pledging $500,000 to Small Businesses

eBay has announced the launch of its 2025 Up & Running Grants program, offering $10,000 grants to 50 small businesses across the United States. Now in its sixth year, the initiative will award a total of $500,000, along with additional resources aimed at helping entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses.

Since the program’s inception in 2020, eBay has distributed over $2.5 million in grants to 250 sellers. This year’s recipients will each receive a $10,000 cash grant, a $500 credit for eBay Refurbished, and access to a suite of coaching, tools, and educational materials.

According to eBay, the Up & Running Grants program is designed to help sellers strengthen operations, expand offerings, and invest in their communities. The program underscores eBay’s ongoing commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic opportunity.

“At eBay, we believe in the power of entrepreneurship and the ripple effect that happens when sellers are equipped with the tools and resources they need to grow their businesses,” the company stated.

The company reports that past grant recipients have used their awards to upgrade storefronts, enhance digital infrastructure, expand product lines, streamline order fulfillment, and hire new team members. Additionally, 90% of previous recipients said the grant made a major difference in their confidence about the future.

Applications for the 2025 program are open now through June 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. EST.

eBay’s grant program is administered in partnership with Hello Alice, a platform that provides applicants with business development resources including step-by-step guides, industry-specific tools, mentorship opportunities, and access to a broader entrepreneurial community.

The Up & Running Grants program is more than a financial award, according to eBay. “It represents the heart of our marketplace: helping sellers turn passions into businesses, build resilient communities, and thrive through every stage of growth,” the company noted.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying can find more information and submit applications through eBay’s designated program portal before the June deadline.