eBay Acquires Tise to Boost C2C Marketplace for Gen Z and Millennials

eBay has recently announced an exciting move set to reshape its consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tise, a popular social marketplace based in Oslo, Norway. This acquisition aims to strengthen eBay’s global presence in the C2C market, particularly by engaging with younger demographics like Gen Z and Millennials, who are increasingly driving demand for second-hand goods.

With this acquisition, eBay looks to enhance its customer experience through Tise’s innovative social-first approach. Tise’s platform allows users to engage directly with sellers by following them and receiving tailored product recommendations based on their interactions, such as liking and commenting on listings. This element of community engagement is expected to breathe new life into eBay’s existing C2C offerings.

“With Tise’s on-trend inventory, loyal community, and social-first approach, we’ll strengthen eBay’s C2C offerings,” said Oliver Klinck, VP, GM Global Markets Success & C2C. “This acquisition is a natural next step in our investment in Tise, which will allow us to accelerate Tise’s strategy and unlock new opportunities for innovation.”

For small business owners, this acquisition could signal a shift in how commerce is conducted on platforms that cater to personal and small-scale selling. The rise of community engagement tools may allow small business owners who utilize eBay’s platform to foster more personal relationships with buyers. Such connections can lead to repeat business and a more loyal customer base, factors that can significantly contribute to long-term growth.

Eirik Frøyland Rime, CEO and co-founder of Tise, emphasized the focus on sustainability and community-driven experiences. He stated, “At Tise, we’ve always believed that making resale fun, easy, and inspiring is key to a more sustainable world. eBay shares our vision, and with their support, we will enhance our community-driven model and enable even more people to participate in the social marketplace.”

The focus on sustainability could resonate well with small business owners who aim to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. As more people prioritize sustainable shopping, there may be an opportunity for businesses to market themselves as part of a larger movement towards responsible consumption.

The acquisition of Tise will enable eBay to integrate Tise’s community engagement features with its established protocols. This could enhance the overall user experience, potentially driving more traffic and transactions on eBay’s platform. The expected synergy could provide small-business sellers with valuable tools to better connect and engage with their audience.

However, potential challenges may loom on the horizon. eBay’s commitment to merging Tise’s community-driven features with its robust infrastructure will require careful management. Disruption during the integration process could impact service levels temporarily, leading to potential dissatisfaction among users, including small business owners. Additionally, eBay has not disclosed specific terms or financial details related to the transaction, leaving some questions unanswered regarding how this shift will shape market conditions.

There could also be a learning curve for small business owners using Tise’s particular social engagement features. Adjusting to a more interactive and community-centric selling approach may require a shift in how some businesses market their products, which could take time and resources.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions and is anticipated to occur by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Small business owners would be prudent to keep an eye on future updates regarding this integration, as it could redefine how they interact with customers on eBay.

As eBay continues to bolster its offerings for younger generations, small business owners may find themselves at the forefront of a growing trend toward more personalized, community-oriented e-commerce. Whether they choose to harness Tise’s social-first approach or simply observe the evolving landscape, staying informed will be key.

