ebay-advertising-unveils-new-dashboard-and-tools

eBay has introduced a new advertising experience to help sellers expand their businesses. This upgraded experience includes a redesigned Advertising dashboard, personalized insights, and intuitive campaign tools. The goal is to simplify advertising, increase listing visibility, and support continuous business growth.

The new Advertising dashboard offers a streamlined, all-in-one solution for tracking and optimizing ad campaign performance. Located in the Seller Hub, the new Advertising tab provides a comprehensive view of all campaigns, detailed reporting, and easier navigation. This allows sellers to analyze campaign performance and make informed adjustments to improve sales.

The dashboard includes new metrics and recommendations to power growth:

Today’s Recommendations: Provides daily, customized tips to optimize advertising campaigns.

Suggested Campaigns: Features custom-built, ready-to-launch campaigns based on historical data and best practices.

Trend-Based Campaigns: Leverages ebay.ai to uncover marketplace trends and build ready-to-launch campaigns.

Advertising Insights: Offers the latest news, research, and product announcements, along with seasonal guidance and tips.

Personalized recommendations and pop-up notifications help users understand what’s working and where to adjust, allowing real-time revisions to ad strategies. The dashboard’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for sellers of all experience levels to launch new campaigns and maximize return on ad spend (ROAS), driving more sales based on campaign results and marketplace trends.

From the new dashboard, sellers can access three unique advertising solutions: Promoted Listings, Promoted Offsite, and Promoted Stores. This unified portfolio simplifies the selection process, making it easier to choose the right solution and launch campaigns.

Promoted Listings: Utilize campaign strategies to highlight specific listings, connect with more buyers, and drive sales. Options include:

Priority Campaign Strategy: Provides priority access to ad placements with advanced controls and AI-generated recommendations. Sellers using this strategy saw a 50% increase in items sold, on average, compared to non-promoted items.

General Campaign Strategy: Provides general access to ad placements with standard controls, and charges only when an item sells. Listings promoted with this strategy saw a 30% increase in sales, on average, compared to non-promoted items.

Promoted Stores: Drive more traffic to your storefront, build brand visibility, and increase store visibility among interested buyers. This option uses effective targeting capabilities to build brand loyalty over the course of a campaign.

Promoted Offsite: Drive potential buyers to your listings by showing ads on leading external channels, such as Google. This solution uses a dynamic cost-per-click model that adjusts daily for each listing. Sellers set budget guidance and can adjust it as needed. Users of Promoted Offsite saw a 25% increase in sales from external channels, on average.

Alex Kazim, eBay’s VP and GM of Global Advertising, emphasized the importance of incorporating the latest technology and AI solutions to support sellers’ evolving needs. “At eBay Advertising, we are always exploring new ways to incorporate the latest technology and AI solutions to ensure that our offerings are the best they can be for our sellers. We are also constantly engaging in conversations with our sellers, to learn about their journeys and how eBay can continue to support their evolving needs,” he said.

eBay Advertising offers simple and effective ad solutions that work for any budget. These tools connect sellers with 132 million potential buyers on the platform. The new dashboard provides real-time performance data and actionable insights, making it easier than ever to grow a thriving business.