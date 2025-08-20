eBay Awards $500K in Grants to Empower 50 Small Businesses Nationwide

At the recent eBay Open, a significant initiative aimed at empowering small businesses took center stage. eBay announced the recipients of its sixth annual Up & Running Grants program, allocating $500,000 in grants and support to 50 small businesses across the U.S. This year’s cohort showcases a diverse array of entrepreneurs, from sneaker sellers to antique dealers, demonstrating eBay’s ongoing commitment to fostering economic growth within its seller community.

Dawn Block, eBay’s VP and General Manager, expressed the importance of this initiative, stating, “Up & Running was built on the simple yet powerful idea to empower our sellers and foster economic opportunity. We’re incredibly proud to see how these grants not only help businesses grow, but also uplift communities, families, and futures.”

This year’s winners represent businesses from over 25 states, highlighting the impressive variety of talent among eBay’s sellers. Among them, Tanya Mahrous and Toby Tobias, co-founders of Second Life Thrift Store from Georgia, exemplified how eBay’s platform can help small businesses adapt and thrive. After pivoting online during the pandemic, they transformed their local thrift store into a nationwide community hub, turning sales into critical funding for animal rescue operations.

The Up & Running Grants program is not just about financial support. Each grantee receives $10,000 in cash, business training, mentorship, and additional resources aimed at facilitating their growth. These multifaceted grants help equip small businesses with the tools necessary for long-term success.

For small business owners considering applying for future grants or leveraging eBay as a platform, there are numerous practical applications to reflect on. The success stories of past recipients, like Yinka Ogunsunlade (2020) and Jonathan Copeland (2024), illustrate the tangible benefits arising from these grants. They serve as inspiration and proof that with the right resources, small businesses can scale and reach wider audiences.

However, participation in such programs also presents challenges. Small business owners should note that competition is stiff, with thousands of applications received each year. Recognizing that grants are often awarded not just based on need, but also on creativity and unique business missions can help potential applicants craft compelling proposals.

Real-world implications of the Up & Running Grants extend beyond individual businesses. By supporting entrepreneurs across various sectors, eBay aids in boosting local economies and ensuring that diverse products and services remain accessible in communities nationwide. As small business owners integrate eBay’s resources with their entrepreneurial visions, they contribute not just to their growth but to a broader economic resurgence.

While the allure of grants and the possibility of scaling is enticing, even successful grantees recommend readiness to adapt and learn. Continuous improvement and responsiveness to market conditions are vital for lasting success.

As eBay continues to support small businesses through initiatives like the Up & Running Grants program, entrepreneurs are encouraged to consider how they might harness these opportunities. Whether it’s participating in future grant cycles or optimizing their presence on eBay’s platform, small business owners stand to benefit significantly from the resources available.

For more information on the Up & Running Grants program and to view the complete list of 2025 recipients, you can visit the original press release at eBay’s official site: https://www.ebayinc.com/stories/news/sixth-annual-up-and-running-grants-recipients-announced-at-ebay-open/.