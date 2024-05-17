eBay Delivers a New Way to Encourage Resale of Products

eBay has unveiled a new ‘resell on eBay’ feature designed to make it easier for users to list their clothing for resale with just a few clicks. This innovation supports eBay’s commitment to promoting circular fashion circular fashion by simplifying the process for brands and consumers to participate in re-commerce.

The new feature will be integrated into Certilogo’s Secure by Design™ digital ID. Users can access this by scanning the connected product’s smart label. Italian outerwear and lifestyle brand Save The Duck will be the first to pilot this feature, rolling out connected garments with the new resell button starting in May. eBay aims to extend this service to other brands using the Certilogo Digital ID, with plans to make it a standard function of the Secure by Design™ technology.

Charis Marquez, Global GM of Fashion at eBay, emphasized the importance of this development:

“Reducing friction and removing barriers to brands and consumers engaging in re-commerce is crucial to fostering a pre-loved fashion marketplace. Our new resell feature helps brands keep their product out of landfill, while giving consumers an incredibly easy way to give their item a second life.”

The process is straightforward. When users scan the QR code on a product’s smart label, a “resell on eBay” button appears in the digital brand experience. Clicking this button initiates the resale process:

Scan the Digital ID: Users scan the QR code on the product’s smart label. Authenticate: The user is prompted to sign in with their eBay account to verify the item’s authenticity through Certilogo’s AI-based system. Pre-filled eBay Listing: After authentication, an eBay listing is pre-filled with information about the item from the brand. Edit and List: Users can then edit any details and officially list the item for sale on eBay.

Michele Casucci, CEO and founder of Certilogo, highlighted the innovation:

“Being able to securely resell your products with ease only makes the circular shopping experience more accessible for everyone.”

This feature is part of eBay’s ongoing efforts to improve the selling experience. Last year, eBay launched a customized listing flow for sneakers, which was well-received by sellers. eBay also introduced an AI-powered listing tool that extracts details from images to make listing items easier and provides buyers with more information about potential purchases.

Nicolas Bargi, CEO & Founder of Save The Duck, expressed his enthusiasm:

“Finding solutions that help our customers make more circular choices – and keep our product out of landfill – is of the utmost importance to us. To be the first brand to use this new eBay and Certilogo technology reinforces our commitment to ensuring maximum transparency to our community.”

eBay’s acquisition of Certilogo in July 2023 was a strategic move to enhance pre-owned authentication. Certilogo’s secure-by-design digital authentication technology, powered by AI, offers Digital IDs printed on product tags. This technology allows brands and designers to manage the lifecycle of their garments and enables consumers to confirm authenticity and engage with circular services seamlessly.