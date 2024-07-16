ebay-partners-with-liberis-to-launch-business-cash-advance-for-sellers

eBay Inc. announced the launch of Business Cash Advance, a new eBay Seller Capital revenue-based financing product provided by Liberis. The goal is to support eBay sellers at every business stage; Business Cash Advance offers eligible U.S. eBay sellers up to $1 million in working capital in as little as 24 hours.

The product promises:

A seamless application experience: 100% online and personalized application experience that takes as little as three minutes.

Extensive financing options: Pre-approved funding offers ranging from $500 up to $1M, removing the fear of rejection.

Fast access to capital: Upon approval, funds are typically transferred in as little as 12-24 hours.

Flexible payments: Flexible payment schedules that scale with the seller’s sales cycle. There is no minimum payment and no early payment penalty.

Transparent reporting: Sellers can easily track payment progress, reconcile payments and sales proceeds, and view all reporting in one place on the eBay Seller Hub.

“As a pioneer in e-commerce and the home to small businesses in more than 190 markets, eBay understands the challenges small businesses encounter in securing fast, flexible and transparent financing,” said Avritti Khandurie Mittal, VP & General Manager of Global Payments and Financial Services at eBay. “eBay Seller Capital is aimed at fueling our sellers’ growth by providing them with tailored financing solutions that meet the unique needs of their businesses. The addition of Business Cash Advance to our suite of offerings in partnership with Liberis enables us to expand capital availability for our sellers on flexible terms – when they need it the most.”

“We understand the unique challenges eBay sellers face when securing financing through traditional means,” adds Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis. “Through eBay Seller Capital, Liberis will empower sellers with access to fast and responsible financing. We’re thrilled to partner with eBay to support eBay sellers to operate and grow their businesses.”

This innovative financing solution is part of eBay’s broader strategy to empower its seller community, ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace. By offering rapid access to funds and flexible repayment options, eBay and Liberis are removing traditional barriers to financing.

This partnership looks to foster greater financial stability and growth opportunities for small businesses, reinforcing eBay’s commitment to being a supportive partner for its sellers. With Business Cash Advance, eBay sellers can now better manage cash flow, invest in inventory, and ultimately drive their business success.

Image: Depositphotos