eBay Revives Up and Running Grants to Support Sellers in Live Commerce

eBay is poised to energize small businesses with the return of its Up & Running Grants program for 2026, highlighting a growing trend in live commerce. As small business owners seek innovative methods to connect with consumers and drive online sales, eBay’s initiative offers a substantial opportunity for those looking to elevate their selling efforts in an increasingly interactive marketplace.

eBay Live merges community engagement with real-time shopping, providing a unique platform for sellers to showcase their products across various categories, including collectibles, beauty products, and luxury items. This innovative format enhances the shopping experience by allowing buyers to interact directly with sellers, facilitating instantaneous feedback and creating a personal touch that is often missing in traditional e-commerce.

To support this shift towards live selling, eBay is allocating $100,000 to help select sellers turn their entrepreneurial passions into scalable businesses. Applications for the grants opened on May 28 and will close on June 25, 2026, allowing aspiring and established sellers the chance to apply for crucial funding. Each selected seller will receive a $10,000 grant aimed at enhancing their operations, which may include investments in inventory, marketing, hiring additional staff, or upgrading equipment. Additionally, recipients will benefit from expert mentorship and professional-level live selling equipment, aimed at fostering confidence and professionalism in this burgeoning market.

“We will select 10 sellers, each seller will receive a $10,000 grant to invest in areas like inventory, equipment, marketing, or hiring,” said an eBay spokesperson. This comprehensive support structure is designed to bridge the gap between ambition and practical growth, ensuring that sellers have the tools necessary to succeed in one of eBay’s fastest-growing segments.

Since launching the Up & Running Grants program, eBay has disbursed over $3 million to further small business growth by helping sellers revamp storefronts, expand their teams, and enrich local economies. The success stories resulting from this initiative testify to its impact, as many grantees have seen significant improvements in their sales and community engagement.

For small business owners ready to leap into the realm of live commerce, eBay Live offers a distinctive conduit to reach consumers while fostering a sense of community and excitement around their products. The potential for enhanced customer interaction can significantly influence buyer behavior, as consumers increasingly seek personalized experiences and instant connections when making purchasing decisions.

While the benefits of eBay Live are clear, small business owners should consider potential challenges as well. Tapping into live commerce necessitates not only an understanding of the technology involved but also a proficiency in engaging an audience effectively. Conducting a successful live stream requires skills in presentation, marketing, and the technical aspects of broadcasting, which may feel daunting for some. Investing in training or mentorship, as offered through the grants, can mitigate these concerns, but business owners should weigh these considerations against their current capacities and resource availability.

As eBay continues to innovate and invest in tools that empower entrepreneurs, it highlights the shifting landscape of online retail and the immense potential of live commerce. For small business owners eager to adapt and thrive, the Up & Running Grants program marks an opening for growth and connection.

For more information on the grant opportunities and application process, interested sellers can visit www.ebay.com/upandrunning. As live commerce evolves, this initiative presents a timely chance for small businesses to evolve their strategies and meet consumer demands head-on.

Link to the original press release: eBay Press Release