eBay Unveils 2025’s Hottest Collectibles in Year-End Trend Report

As eBay unveils its year-end отчет, eBay Collected, small business owners have a unique opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends within the collectibles market. The report highlights key collectibles and athletes capturing attention in 2025, showcasing essential data sourced directly from eBay’s marketplace.

With the collectibles market booming, understanding these shifts can provide significant advantages for small business sellers looking to diversify or improve their inventory.

Adam Ireland, VP and GM of Global Collectibles at eBay, noted, “For 30 years, eBay has been the destination for collectors and fans to find, sell, and shop for the things they love, and it’s fascinating to watch trends emerge and evolve.” This year, trends such as the rise of blind box collectibles and the sustained demand for icons like Shohei Ohtani reveal that small businesses should keep a pulse on these emerging preferences.

Key Takeaways:

Trending Collectibles : Special attention should be paid to items like rare Labubus figures and rookie trading cards for athletes such as Shohei Ohtani, whose popularity surged by 110% this year.

: Special attention should be paid to items like rare Labubus figures and rookie trading cards for athletes such as Shohei Ohtani, whose popularity surged by 110% this year. Global Searches Reflect Local Interests : Small business owners need to recognize that local fandom can dramatically influence what items sell. For instance, Lewis Hamilton topped searches in the U.K. while Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama dominated searches in Canada and France, respectively.

: Small business owners need to recognize that local fandom can dramatically influence what items sell. For instance, Lewis Hamilton topped searches in the U.K. while Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama dominated searches in Canada and France, respectively. Trading Cards Still Rule: The Pokémon franchise remains a strong performer, with the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions and Destined Rivals sets leading searches. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering gaming cards have witnessed a remarkable resurgence.

In practical terms, small business owners can benefit from these insights by adjusting their stock to include trending items. For example, if a local business has connections to the gaming community, stocking up on trending trading card sets could attract new customers and drive sales. Similarly, if you’re in the toy sector, keeping plush toys like Jellycats and Smiski figures on hand could tap into an expanding market.

eBay’s report also emphasizes the phenomenon of fandom-driven collectibles, which surged this year due to adaptations in popular culture. With over one million manga listings available at any one time, small businesses that align their inventory with trending media can find opportunities for heightened engagement and increased sales.

However, there are potential challenges to consider. The collectibles market can be unpredictable, with demand for certain items fluctuating dramatically. While some collectibles may see explosive growth, others may fall flat. Small business owners must be diligent about monitoring trends and consumer sentiment to avoid being stuck with stock that doesn’t move.

Additionally, competition among sellers can be intense. The allure of limited-edition items means many sellers vie for customer attention. It’s crucial to build a strong online presence and create engaging marketing strategies that highlight unique offerings. Regularly updating listings and showcasing trending collectibles can give small businesses a competitive edge.

To further engage the audience, eBay is hosting a live shopping event led by Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda on December 20, where participants can bid on high-value collectibles, with proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This presents a chance for small business owners to interact with the collectibles community in real-time and observe popular items firsthand.

The eBay Collected report serves as a roadmap for small business owners in the collectibles sector, underscoring the significance of staying informed about market dynamics. By leveraging these insights, businesses can strategically position themselves to benefit from the thriving world of collectibles, all while interacting with a community that values unique and historical items.

For more detailed insights, you can access the original report here.