eBay Unveils ’95 Shop: A Nostalgic Dive into Iconic ’90s Treasures

eBay’s new ’95 Shop swings open the doors to a fresh wave of nostalgia, offering small business owners an opportunity to step into a retail experience and online marketplace that taps into the vibrant culture of the 1990s. Launched with help from ’90s icon Sarah Michelle Gellar, the shop showcases some of the decade’s most iconic fashion, collectibles, and motors—a collection that not only delights nostalgia enthusiasts but also represents a lucrative avenue for small businesses looking to boost their online sales.

Shoppers can explore the ’95 Shop both in a pop-up location in New York City and online, where they can bid on items starting at just 95 cents. With an impressive lineup that includes collectibles like Pokémon cards and vintage luxury fashion pieces, eBay aims to capitalize on the continued interest in ’90s memorabilia.

“eBay has always been the place to find iconic pieces—from memorable looks to rare collectibles and more,” Gellar said, emphasizing the excitement of revisiting treasures that defined an era. This sentiment reflects a robust trend among consumers seeking to reconnect with past cultural milestones through tangible items.

The curated collection features 30 items considered “greatest hits” from the ’90s, including:

1995 Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel Rue Cambon Paris Belt : With over 2,600 searches per hour in early 2025, vintage Chanel remains highly coveted.

: With over 2,600 searches per hour in early 2025, vintage Chanel remains highly coveted. Omega Seamaster Diver 300M : Made famous by its association with James Bond, this timepiece was the top-searched watch model on eBay.

: Made famous by its association with James Bond, this timepiece was the top-searched watch model on eBay. 1994-95 Michael Jordan Autographed Bulls M&N White 45 Jersey : The basketball superstar’s merchandise continues to dominate the collectibles market.

: The basketball superstar’s merchandise continues to dominate the collectibles market. 1999 Pokémon Charizard Holo 1st Edition : The classic card exceeds expectations, frequently topping search trends in the collectibles category.

: The classic card exceeds expectations, frequently topping search trends in the collectibles category. 1997 Land Rover Defender 90: A symbol of ruggedness, it remains a sought-after vintage vehicle.

The eBay marketplace allows small business owners to build on this trend by exploring ways to source, sell, or promote nostalgic items that resonate with consumers today. The auction format encourages engagement and excitement, enabling sellers to reach a target demographic eager to relive their childhood.

In practical terms, participating in eBay’s events can enhance visibility for smaller brands. For those who can’t make it to the New York pop-up, the online component features a seven-day auction, with all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish, which can enhance brand perception by associating with charitable causes.

However, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. The auction model may require sellers to adapt their pricing strategies and marketing tactics, particularly since the starting bid is notably low. Businesses might need to invest in quality listings and creative marketing to stand out amid a plethora of nostalgic items.

Moreover, navigating the vintage collectible market can be daunting. Items like the Pokémon cards or vintage Chanel pieces come with varying levels of authentication and condition assessments, making it essential for sellers to be knowledgeable and transparent about these aspects to maintain buyer trust.

As eBay continues to leverage pop culture, small business owners also face the task of keeping up-to-date with trends and shifts in consumer interest. Regularly assessing inventory, enhancing online presence, and creating engaging marketing content will be critical strategies for success in this dynamic marketplace.

For those interested in exploring the ’95 Shop, the pop-up will be open on September 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, while the online auction runs until September 9 at 9 a.m. ET. Collectible enthusiasts and entrepreneurs alike should take note of these developments at eBay as they may play a vital role in shaping future business opportunities.

For more information on the ’95 Shop, visit the original announcement on eBay’s website: eBay’s ’95 Shop.

Image via eBay