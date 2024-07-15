eBay’s AI-Powered Listing Tool Wins ‘Best Overall Generative AI Solution’

eBay’s magical listing tool, now recognized as the “Best Overall Generative AI Solution” by the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards, is changing the selling experience on the platform. This tool uses generative AI to make the process of listing items for sale faster and simpler for sellers. By using AI, eBay has cut down the time and effort needed to create product listings.
Michael Guta is the Assistant Editor at Small Business Trends and has been with the team for 9 years. He currently manages its East African editorial team. Michael brings with him many years of content experience in the digital ecosystem covering a wide range of industries. He holds a B.S. in Information Communication Technology, with an emphasis in Technology Management.