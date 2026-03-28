5 Free Editable Social Media Calendars With Shareable Mockups

If you’re looking to streamline your social media content planning, you should consider using free editable social media calendars that come with shareable mockups. Tools like HootSuite, HubSpot, SocialBee, ClickUp, and Smartsheet offer user-friendly templates customized for various platforms. These calendars not just allow you to organize posts and track engagement but additionally feature customizable options to suit your specific needs. Comprehending their unique offerings can greatly improve your social media strategy.

Key Takeaways

HootSuite offers a free editable social media content calendar in Google Sheets, supporting multiple platforms and sharing capabilities.

HubSpot provides a single spreadsheet for a thorough posting strategy, easily downloadable and customizable for various platforms.

SocialBee’s template features weekly content calendars with sections for hashtags, due dates, and links, ensuring balanced content throughout the year.

ClickUp allows customization of social media content calendars with real-time collaboration and prioritization of post ideas, available in a free plan.

Smartsheet’s template includes a structured daily breakdown for posts, customizable fields for engagement tracking, and supports team collaboration.

HootSuite’s Social Media Content Calendar

If you’re looking to streamline your social media strategy, HootSuite’s Social Media Content Calendar is an excellent tool to contemplate.

This editable and shareable social media calendar with mockups free is designed in a customizable Google Sheet format, allowing you to plan and schedule posts across five major platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

The calendar includes an evergreen content library tab, which helps you organize and store timeless content for reuse.

By utilizing this training calendar template, you can avoid last-minute scrambles and maintain a consistent posting schedule.

Downloadable for immediate use, it improves collaboration among team members involved in social media management, making it easier to implement effective strategies.

HubSpot’s Social Media Content Calendar

HubSpot’s Social Media Content Calendar is a valuable resource for anyone looking to improve their social media strategy. This single spreadsheet helps you craft a thorough posting strategy across various platforms.

Here are three key features:

Organized Planning: It includes dedicated sections for daily posts and monthly campaigns, ensuring your content is well-structured. Platform-Specific Tabs: Each social platform has its own tab, allowing you to customize your approach according to specific audience needs. Easy Download: You can quickly download the template and implement it into your planning process to streamline scheduling.

SocialBee’s Social Media Calendar Template

When you’re looking to improve your social media strategy, SocialBee’s Social Media Calendar Template serves as an efficient solution for organizing and planning your content.

This template provides weekly content calendars for each month, making it easy to visualize and schedule posts across various platforms. It includes prebuilt sections for seven popular social media platforms, ensuring you cover all your bases effectively.

You can fill in fields for hashtags, due dates, and links to visual elements, streamlining your content organization. The user-friendly design allows for quick access and implementation into your existing workflows, as well as helping you maintain a balanced content mix throughout the year.

ClickUp’s Social Media Content Calendar

ClickUp’s Social Media Content Calendar is designed to streamline your content planning and organization. This robust project management tool improves your workflow efficiency by enabling you to:

Organize content by platform and status, ensuring a clear overview of your social media activities. Utilize customizable templates that cater to various content needs, supporting diverse strategies across different platforms. Store and prioritize post ideas based on your marketing goals, aligning with your broader content strategies.

The platform furthermore allows for real-time collaboration, making it easy for team members to contribute seamlessly.

Even with its free plan, you can access crucial features to effectively manage your social media content, even though there are storage limits for individuals and small teams.

Smartsheet’s Social Media Content Calendar Template

Smartsheet’s Social Media Content Calendar Template offers a structured approach to planning your social media content across multiple platforms, making it easier for you to stay organized. This template provides a daily breakdown for up to six posts per platform, including an “Other” section for additional channels. You can fill in fields for social copy, images, links, and engagement data, streamlining performance tracking. It’s downloadable for immediate use and customizable to fit your specific strategies. Plus, it supports team collaboration, ensuring everyone aligns with your marketing goals.

Date Platform Content Type 2023-10-01 Facebook Image Post 2023-10-01 Instagram Video Post 2023-10-01 Twitter Text Update

Frequently Asked Questions

What Formats Are Available for These Editable Social Media Calendars?

You’ll find that editable social media calendars are often available in various formats, including PDF, Excel, Google Sheets, and Word.

Each format serves different purposes; for instance, PDFs are great for sharing, whereas Excel and Google Sheets allow for easy editing and collaboration.

Furthermore, some calendars may come in graphic formats like PNG or JPG, ensuring flexibility in how you utilize and distribute your content across different platforms.

Can I Import My Existing Content Into These Calendars?

Yes, you can import your existing content into these calendars, but the process may vary depending on the software you’re using.

Typically, you’ll find options to upload files or copy and paste your content directly into the calendar.

Make sure your content is formatted correctly for the best results.

Check the specific guidelines for the calendar tool you’re using to guarantee compatibility and streamline the import process efficiently.

Are There Templates for Specific Social Media Platforms?

Yes, there are templates designed particularly for various social media platforms.

These templates cater to the unique dimensions and aesthetic requirements of each platform, ensuring your content looks professional and engaging. You’ll find options for platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, among others.

These templates often include pre-set layouts and designs, making it easier for you to customize your posts during maintaining platform-specific guidelines. This streamlines your content creation process considerably.

How Do I Share My Customized Calendar With My Team?

To share your customized calendar with your team, first save it in a commonly used format, like PDF or Excel.

Next, choose a sharing platform, such as email, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Upload the file or attach it to an email, then send it to your team members.

Confirm you set appropriate permissions if you’re using a collaborative platform, allowing them to view or edit the calendar as needed for effective collaboration.

Is There Any Mobile App Support for These Calendars?

Yes, there’s mobile app support for many calendar tools.

Most popular calendar applications offer mobile versions, allowing you to access, edit, and share your calendars on-the-go. You can download these apps on both iOS and Android devices.

They synchronize with your desktop version, ensuring you always have the latest updates. Be sure to check the app’s features to confirm it meets your needs for customization and collaboration with your team.

Conclusion

In summary, utilizing one of these five free editable social media calendars can greatly improve your content planning efforts. Each tool, whether it’s HootSuite, HubSpot, SocialBee, ClickUp, or Smartsheet, offers unique features that facilitate organization and engagement tracking. By adopting these calendars, you can streamline your posting schedule, collaborate effectively with your team, and access valuable content libraries. These resources equip you to maintain a consistent and strategic social media presence across various platforms.