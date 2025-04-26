Elizabeth Gore Launches ‘The Big Idea’ Podcast with Yahoo Finance

Elizabeth Gore, business leader, humanitarian, and co-founder and President of Hello Alice, has launched a new weekly video podcast with Yahoo Finance titled The Big Idea with Elizabeth Gore. The show focuses on providing small business owners with the knowledge and resources needed to turn their ideas into reality.

The podcast aims to share entrepreneurial stories and inspire listeners by arming them with actionable information to grow their businesses or start new ventures. “Entrepreneurs and small business owners drive our country’s economy forward. With a record number of small businesses launching in our communities, my goal is to help every citizen live the American Dream. On the Big Idea, we will break down barriers for entrepreneurs and lift up opportunities for every person wanting to be their own boss,” said Gore.

Since co-founding Hello Alice in 2017, Gore has helped build a network of over 1.5 million small business owners, distributed more than $57 million in grants, and supported industries ranging from retail and technology to sustainable energy. Through her new partnership with Yahoo Finance, Gore seeks to expand her mission of empowering entrepreneurs at scale.

“By hosting the Big Idea on Yahoo Finance, I’m looking forward to elevating business owners’ stories and providing actionable insights to small business owners at a scale like never before. I am blown away to be joining the number one finance news source that is already trusted by so many,” Gore said.

Yahoo Finance also expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to its content lineup. “Over the past year, we invested in expanding our programming lineup with the launch of new shows and podcasts, and welcomed new financial creators and influencers into our newsroom,” said Anthony Galloway, Head of Content at Yahoo Finance. “By diversifying our programming and talent roster, Yahoo Finance is introducing unique points-of-view that make financial topics more engaging, actionable, and personalized. Small business owners are a vital part of our audience, so we’re excited to welcome Elizabeth Gore from Hello Alice, whose insights and expertise will help us serve and connect with this important cohort in meaningful ways.”

The Big Idea with Elizabeth Gore is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Pandora, and Amazon Music. New episodes are released weekly on Thursdays and can also be viewed on the Yahoo Finance streaming channel, accessible through yahoofinance.com, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV, Fire TV, Vizio, Haystack, DirectTV, and other streaming platforms.