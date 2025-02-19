Email Signature Examples to Help Create Your Own

Email signatures are a crucial part of a business email and have a lot of importance. The presence of an email signature can tell a recipient who you are, what you do, and the best ways to get in touch with you. A well-crafted, relevant email signature can have a lot of benefits for your business. We’ll look at what an email signature is and why it’s important, plus email signature examples to help you create your own.

What is an Email Signature?

An email signature is a combination of text and images that goes at the end of every email you send. Depending on your email client, you can create an email signature that adds to every email you send.

If you pay attention to your emails, you’ll likely see that most professional emails have some kind of a signature at the end as a sign-off.

Why do I Need a Business Email Signature?

There are many reasons why a business email signature is helpful. The easiest way to think of it is as a type of business card. It tells the recipient who you are, where you work, and how to get in touch with you. And don’t forget to keep email signature best practices in mind. Here are a few reasons why you should consider a business email signature:

Aspect Description Contact Information It's an easy way to provide all your contact information in one place, rather than having to type it out every time. Promotion Your email signature works as a marketing channel since it includes key information about your company and serves as a form of brand awareness. Personal Touch An email signature adds a more personal element to your email and creates a connection with the recipient right away. Professionalism An email signature is a way to build trust, especially if you haven't contacted the recipient before, as it shows that you are part of a company. Encourages Action Depending on the structure of your email signature and email, you can use email signatures as a call to action tool to encourage recipients to get back to you.

What Should My Business Email Signature Include?

There are some integral components that go into creating an email signature block, such as:

Name

Job title

Your company name, company logo, and even your department if appropriate

Contact details such as a direct phone number

Secondary contact information such as other direct lines, work phones, etc.

Social icons that link out to relevant social media pages for your company

Any awards you or your company have won

A call to action (if relevant)

Simple Email Signature Examples

We’ll look at some simple email signature examples to help you get started.

Example 1:

Name

Title

Company

Phone

You can use this example for your personal brand, as professional email signature templates usually contain this information at the minimum.

Example 2:

Name

Title

Company

Website

This is a basic email signature that is best if you’d rather not provide a phone number or for email inboxes monitored by multiple people.

Example 3:

Name

Title

Company

Phone

Website

A more comprehensive email signature that can work well as a marketing rep email signature and for other professional services.

Note that you can add a business logo to these email signatures if you’d like, but it’s not necessarily a requirement if you’d like to keep them simple.

Funny (But Professional) Email Signature Examples

For those looking to add a little wit and sass to their email signature, you can find some email signatures examples here that could be useful.

The best way to add a funny saying to your email signature is to use one of the examples here, and add a funny saying or phrase to it. They can be a great addition for departments such as customer service and marketing where a more personal connection needs to be established.

Funny email signature example 1:

Name

Title

Company

Phone

Funny saying here

Funny email signature example 2:

Name

Title

Company

Funny saying here

Website

Professional Email Signature Examples

Including professional email signatures to your email is incredibly crucial for both business owners an employees. Corporate email signatures are key for recipients since they can quickly understand what you do and how they might know you. Here are some professional signature examples that you can use.

Example 1:

Name

Corporate logo, Title, and Department

Company

Website

Social media links

Example 2:

Name

Corporate logo, Title, and Department

Company

Phone

Website

Social media links

Example 3:

Name

Company

Title and Department

Phone

Website

Social media icons

Personal Email Signature Examples

For those seeking something a little more personal and perhaps something casual, email signatures can be reworked to be less formal. Here are some of the best examples of business email signatures that don’t feel as business-like.

Example 1

Name

Title

Phone

Example 2

Name

Phone

Website

Example 3

Name

Title

Phone

Creative Email Signature Examples

Some professions may require a unique style of email signature. For instance, a graphic designer’s email signature might benefit from a more visually appealing design than those in other fields. Additionally, you can explore funny phone signature ideas suitable for your smartphone or tablet. Below are some creative email signature examples to inspire you:

Example 1

Brand logo

Name

Title

Company

Phone

Website

Social media icons

Example 2

Brand logo

Name

Title

Phone

Portfolio link

Example 2

Brand logo

Name

Title

Phone

Website

HTML Email Signature

For a more dynamic and visual email signature, HTML formatting can help. Although it might seem complicated, there are many HTML signature examples that can be used with most major email clients such as Gmail and Outlook.

This option allows you to create a personalized signature by incorporating additional elements, such as email signature banners, using more graphics, and including more details.

You can find email signature examples for HTML here that you can customize accordingly.

Email Signature Template

You can create email signatures with signature generators, an email signature maker, and various signature templates.

You can utilize a free email signature generator to create your signature. If you’re in search of email signature templates, we are here to assist you. Feel free to use the template provided below and customize it by adding or editing items to make it uniquely yours.

[Company’s logo on the left side]

Your Name

Your title | www.yourcompany website.com

Telephone: XXX

Mobile: XXX

Email: yourname@yourcompany.com

Address: Business address here

How to Add an Email Signature to Your Email

[Social media icons below, linked to relevant company pages]

Most major email clients let you set up an email signature in just a few clicks, so it’s a simple step that can have a significant impact on your business.

Here’s how to set up your email signature, including Gmail email signatures and

For Outlook email signatures:

Navigate to Settings in your Outlook and select ‘view all settings for your Outlook.’ Select Mail and then select Compose and Reply You’ll see an option for ’email signature’ where you can set up your signature and format it as needed. Once the entire signature is formatted, you can select whether you want the email signature to appear only in new emails by choosing the ‘Automatically include my signature on new messages I compose.’

For Gmail email signatures:

Navigate to settings and select ‘See all settings.’ You’ll then see a ‘Signature’ section where you can format and add your signature, including multiple signatures as well, if you’d prefer. Once you have formatted your email signature, you’ll just need to click ‘Save changes’ for it to take effect.

Tips for Creating the Perfect Email Signature

Crafting an ideal company email signature involves acknowledging the individual while also aligning with the company’s branding needs and marketing opportunities.

Here are some tips on how to create the perfect email signature:

Add a logo: Adding your company logo can make your email signature look more professional, as it adds a visual element to make it more interesting.

Adding your company logo can make your email signature look more professional, as it adds a visual element to make it more interesting. Incorporate a marketing campaign: Where possible, try to incorporate marketing campaign taglines, articles, and even a recent blog post to create more visibility for the brand.

Where possible, try to incorporate marketing campaign taglines, articles, and even a recent blog post to create more visibility for the brand. Prioritize Readability : Make certain that your email signature is easy to read. Use a clear font along with an appropriate font size, and ensure there is good contrast between the text and the background. Steer clear of script or overly decorative fonts that could be difficult for some individuals to read.

: Make certain that your email signature is easy to read. Use a clear font along with an appropriate font size, and ensure there is good contrast between the text and the background. Steer clear of script or overly decorative fonts that could be difficult for some individuals to read. Opt for a Clean Layout : Organize the information in your signature in a logical manner. If your signature is too busy or cluttered, key details may be overlooked. A simple and clean layout ensures that the recipient can quickly find the information they’re looking for.

: Organize the information in your signature in a logical manner. If your signature is too busy or cluttered, key details may be overlooked. A simple and clean layout ensures that the recipient can quickly find the information they’re looking for. Limit the Number of Links : While it’s tempting to link to every social media platform and webpage you’re involved with, too many links can be overwhelming. Stick to the most important and relevant links, and consider using link shorteners if necessary to keep the signature tidy.

: While it’s tempting to link to every social media platform and webpage you’re involved with, too many links can be overwhelming. Stick to the most important and relevant links, and consider using link shorteners if necessary to keep the signature tidy. Avoid Large Images or Files : Using large images or attaching files (like vCards) to your signature can make your emails bulkier and increase the chances of them being flagged as spam. If you include a company logo or other graphic, ensure it’s optimized for email and is of a reasonable size.

: Using large images or attaching files (like vCards) to your signature can make your emails bulkier and increase the chances of them being flagged as spam. If you include a company logo or other graphic, ensure it’s optimized for email and is of a reasonable size. Test Your Signature : Before finalizing your email signature, send test emails to different email clients (like Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo) and check them on various devices (desktop, tablet, mobile). This ensures your signature looks consistent and as intended, regardless of how the recipient is viewing it.

: Before finalizing your email signature, send test emails to different email clients (like Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo) and check them on various devices (desktop, tablet, mobile). This ensures your signature looks consistent and as intended, regardless of how the recipient is viewing it. Promote your social media: You can add links to social media sites by using social media icons is a creative way to market your brand while building out your email signature.

You can add links to social media sites by using social media icons is a creative way to market your brand while building out your email signature. Be consistent: If you are adding an email signature, encourage other employees to do so to ensure that each team member presents themselves professionally with up-to-date information using the existing signature structure.

If you are adding an email signature, encourage other employees to do so to ensure that each team member presents themselves professionally with up-to-date information using the existing signature structure. Include different types of contact information: Not everyone prefers to respond to an email, so having other contact information, including a direct line, ensures that recipients can get in touch with you.