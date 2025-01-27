70% of Consumers Report Emotional Influence by AI Shopping Assistants, Study Reveals

New data from Chadix highlights the growing impact of AI shopping assistants on consumer emotions, revealing that 70% of respondents feel emotionally manipulated by these tools. The study, which surveyed 3,500 U.S. consumers, underscores the emotional triggers driving purchasing decisions, particularly among younger generations.

The study found that emotions such as excitement, guilt, and FOMO (fear of missing out) were top factors influencing AI-recommended purchases. According to the findings:

70% of consumers reported emotions driving their AI-recommended purchases.

Top emotional triggers include excitement (70%), FOMO (65%), and guilt (55%).

60% admitted to making frequent impulse purchases based on AI suggestions.

“Emotional commerce is reshaping the shopping experience,” said Danny Veiga, founder and AI technology strategist at Chadix. “AI shopping assistants have unlocked new ways to engage consumers, but this survey highlights the fine line between personalization and manipulation. Retailers need to tread carefully to maintain trust.”

The influence of AI shopping assistants varies significantly across generational lines:

Gen Z (18-28): 65% reported making guilt-driven purchases.

Millennials (29-44): 35% were primarily driven by excitement.

Gen X (45-60): 35% showed steady susceptibility to guilt-based purchases.

Baby Boomers (61+): 35% remained skeptical of AI's emotional influence.

The findings also raise ethical concerns about emotional commerce. AI shopping assistants’ ability to personalize recommendations risks crossing boundaries into manipulation, warns Veiga.

“AI shopping assistants have an incredible ability to personalize the shopping journey, but there’s a risk of crossing ethical boundaries,” Veiga said. “Retailers should focus on fostering positive emotions like excitement and curiosity rather than exploiting vulnerabilities like guilt and FOMO. When done ethically, emotional commerce can enhance customer trust and loyalty.”

Transparency and consumer education emerged as key strategies for addressing these concerns. Veiga emphasized that authenticity and clear communication about AI systems are critical to maintaining consumer trust.

Actionable Insights for Retailers

To navigate the complexities of emotional commerce, Chadix recommends that retailers:

Prioritize Transparency: Be clear about how AI generates recommendations. Leverage Positive Emotions: Focus on excitement and curiosity over guilt or fear. Educate Consumers: Help users understand AI-driven personalization to foster a sense of control. Test Ethical Limits: Regularly audit AI algorithms to prevent manipulative practices. Incorporate Feedback Loops: Allow customers to share input on their AI experiences to improve functionality.

“The findings paint a clear picture—AI isn’t just changing how we shop, it’s changing how we feel while shopping,” Veiga added. “With 70% of consumers admitting to emotional influence by AI, we’re seeing a shift from ‘add to cart’ to ‘appeal to heart.’ The real challenge for retailers in 2025 isn’t about making smarter recommendations—it’s about making more responsible ones.”

The study was conducted from January 6-20, 2025, with a sample of 3,500 U.S. consumers stratified across age groups. The survey has a margin of error of ±1.7% at a 95% confidence level.