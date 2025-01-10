Study Ranks States with Highest and Lowest Levels of Employee Burnout in 2024

A new study by Social Market Way has revealed the U.S. states with the highest levels of employee burnout in 2024, shedding light on the pressures affecting workers nationwide. Using data from Google Trends, Google Keyword Planner, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the study examined burnout-related search activity, weekly working hours, and other factors to rank states based on a calculated burnout score.

States with the Highest Employee Burnout

Wyoming ranked as the state with the highest employee burnout score at 86.29, attributed to above-average weekly work hours (42.3) and elevated search activity related to burnout symptoms (6.8 per 100,000 people).

Vermont followed with a burnout score of 80.42, driven by significant burnout-related searches (7.72 per 100,000) despite a relatively shorter average workweek of 37.8 hours. Delaware came in third, reporting a score of 64.14, with workers clocking an average of 40.8 hours per week.

Rhode Island (63.95) and North Dakota (60.08) rounded out the top five states with the highest burnout levels, each experiencing moderate work hours but high search activity reflecting stress and workplace fatigue.

States with the Lowest Employee Burnout

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Alaska reported the lowest burnout score at 30.04. Workers in Alaska averaged just 27.7 weekly hours and showed moderate search interest in burnout-related terms (5.45 per 100,000).

New Mexico (34.72), South Carolina (36.59), Arkansas (37.82), and Montana (39.02) also ranked among the states with the least burnout. These states demonstrated shorter workweeks and lower burnout-related search activity, suggesting healthier work-life balances.

Impact of Burnout on Businesses and Employees

“Burnout doesn’t just impact individual workers; it carries significant consequences for businesses and the economy as a whole,” said Yassin Aberra, CEO of Social Market Way. “Reduced productivity, higher absenteeism, and increased turnover are some of the challenges employers face when their workforce is overstretched.”

Aberra emphasized the importance of addressing burnout to improve workplace conditions. “States with higher burnout levels should consider implementing policies that promote work-life balance, such as flexible working arrangements and reasonable work-hour limits. Employers should invest in mental health programs, stress management workshops, and burnout prevention training.”

Key Findings from the Study

The study revealed the following insights:

Burnout drivers : Long work hours and high burnout-related search activity were consistent factors in states with higher burnout scores.

: Long work hours and high burnout-related search activity were consistent factors in states with higher burnout scores. Stress indicators : States with the highest burnout scores, such as Wyoming and Vermont, showed a combination of high search interest in “work stress” and above-average work hours.

: States with the highest burnout scores, such as Wyoming and Vermont, showed a combination of high search interest in “work stress” and above-average work hours. Healthy practices: States with lower burnout scores maintained shorter workweeks and reported less interest in burnout-related searches, reflecting balanced workplace conditions.

Recommendations for Reducing Burnout

Aberra urged businesses and policymakers to prioritize employee well-being. “Taking proactive measures means organizations can reduce stress, boost productivity, and improve employee retention, ultimately creating a more sustainable workforce,” he said.

For states with lower burnout levels, maintaining practices that support healthier work environments can ensure continued workplace stability.