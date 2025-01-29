Workplaces Embrace ‘Unhappy Leave’ as a Tool for Employee Well-Being and Retention

A growing number of American workers are taking time off for mental and emotional well-being, a practice known as “unhappy leave.” According to a new survey by Sidehustles.com, 60% of employees took unhappy leave in the past year, with support for the policy gaining traction among managers who see it as a tool to improve productivity, job satisfaction, and employee retention.

Workers Report Productivity Gains After Unhappy Leave

The survey, which included 500 employees and 500 managers, found that employees who take unhappy leave experience significant improvements in their work performance. After stepping away from work for mental health reasons, respondents reported:

72% saw an improvement in overall well-being.

69% experienced better focus.

68% felt lower stress levels.

62% saw increased productivity.

49% reported greater job satisfaction.

Despite these benefits, nearly 50% of employees said they would consider switching jobs if another employer offered unhappy leave as a benefit, highlighting its growing role in workplace decisions.

Managers See Unhappy Leave as a Retention Strategy

Support for unhappy leave is strong among company leadership. The survey found that:

75% of managers support their team members taking unhappy leave.

Nearly 2 in 5 managers have taken unhappy leave themselves.

4 in 5 managers believe offering unhappy leave would make their organization more attractive to potential employees.

3 in 4 managers view unhappy leave as an important tool for employee retention.

Industries Leading the Way

Certain industries have embraced unhappy leave more than others. The top sectors where employees report taking unhappy leave include:

Technology

Government/Public Administration

Education

Among employees who took unhappy leave, 20% cited a toxic company culture or negative work environment as a contributing factor.

Corporate Concerns and Policy Considerations

While interest in unhappy leave policies is rising, many companies remain cautious about implementation. The survey found that 1 in 5 organizations are considering adding an unhappy leave policy, particularly in tech, healthcare, and education. However, managers cited key concerns, including:

55% worry about employee misuse or overuse.

41% are concerned about workload coverage.

40% see challenges in distinguishing unhappy leave from regular sick leave.

40% want clearer guidelines on eligibility.

Despite these concerns, companies are increasingly expanding emotional wellness benefits. Nearly 47% of organizations are considering options such as mental health counseling, flexible work hours, and stress management resources.