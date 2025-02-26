Suzy Levian Launches EmpowerHer to Support Women Entrepreneurs

Suzy Levian, founder of Suzy Levian New York, has announced the launch of EmpowerHer, a new initiative designed to provide financial and mentorship support to female entrepreneurs. Timed to coincide with Women’s History Month, the program aims to remove financial barriers and help women grow their businesses through grants, scholarships, and networking opportunities.

Breaking Barriers for Women in Business

Levian, a self-made entrepreneur in the jewelry industry, created EmpowerHer to give back to women facing the same challenges she once overcame.

“Amidst the hardships of founding my own business while raising my six children, I found strength in the confidence of all the women who supported me and had faith in my success,” said Suzy Levian. “Now, I want to do the same for others.”

The initiative goes beyond financial assistance, offering mentorship programs, business development resources, and networking support to women across various industries. Whether launching a startup, expanding a business, or pursuing financial independence, EmpowerHer seeks to equip women with the resources they need to succeed.

A Commitment to Lasting Change

EmpowerHer reflects Levian’s broader mission of empowering women to embrace their strength, pursue their goals, and overcome industry barriers. By fostering a network of female entrepreneurs, the program aims to encourage collaboration, create business growth, and inspire the next generation of women leaders.

For more information on EmpowerHer, including application details, visit www.suzylevian.com.

About Suzy Levian

Levian, the first woman in her family’s 500-year-old jewelry legacy to establish her own business, has built a brand centered on empowerment and resilience. Known for her designs featuring The Secret Diamond, a hidden gem symbolizing inner beauty and strength, Levian’s work extends beyond jewelry into home décor and fashion. Her brand, Suzy Levian New York, is available in major department stores and top retailers nationwide.