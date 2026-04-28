Entrepreneurship Surges as Traditional Jobs Decline, Data Shows

In a landscape where traditional employment is waning, Shopify’s latest data reveals a burgeoning shift toward entrepreneurship that small business owners should take note of. As economic pressures continue to mount on conventional job markets, an increasing number of individuals are opting to start their own businesses, and the results are striking.

Shopify’s analysis highlights three critical trendlines that illustrate this transformation: the rise in new business formations, the advantages of repeat entrepreneurship, and the increasing revenue generated by these businesses. This paints a compelling case for small business owners considering the leap into entrepreneurship or expanding their current operations.

The first point worth noting is the significant surge in entrepreneurship. Since 2018, the number of Shopify merchants making their first sale has skyrocketed by sevenfold, illustrating a remarkable interest in self-employment. Coinciding with struggles in traditional employment—evidenced by 1.2 million job cuts in the U.S. in 2025, many attributed to advances in AI—this trend suggests that more individuals view entrepreneurship as a viable, if not preferable, path.

As small business owners reassess their career trajectories, these numbers may prompt reflection. Compared to the shifting sands of a 9-to-5 job, starting a business could offer greater stability and growth potential, especially as the job market contracts.

For those considering entrepreneurship, the data on repeat founders is particularly illuminating. Shopify reports that entrepreneurs who launch a second business tend to earn more than double the sales per shop compared to first-time founders. This aligns with existing academic research, indicating that prior business experience translates into improved performance in subsequent ventures. With knowledge in areas such as customer acquisition and operational management compounding over time, second-time founders enjoy significant advantages.

Quote from Shopify: “The first venture is the hardest, but each one after benefits from accumulated knowledge.”

This compounding of entrepreneurial skills could encourage small business owners to explore multiple ventures as they expand their business portfolios. Those who have previously navigated the ups and downs of business may find it easier to launch a new entity with the insights gained from their first experience.

Another aspect to consider is revenue generation over time. Shopify’s findings reveal that merchants who began their journeys between 2017 and 2020 experienced a 25% growth in average sales from 2022 to 2025. This growth isn’t merely a function of improved personal or business skill sets; it reflects the broader expansion of the e-commerce market itself, which has grown from 14% to over 20% of total retail sales. With Shopify powering more than 14% of U.S. e-commerce, small business owners stand to benefit significantly from this trend as they position their operations in a growing digital marketplace.

As small business owners evaluate these findings, it’s crucial to consider not just potential growth opportunities but also the challenges that come with them. The risk associated with starting a business remains a key concern. While the narrative has traditionally been that entrepreneurship is a high-risk endeavor, the data indicates that the landscape may be changing. With a growing number of tools designed to lower barriers, including platforms like Shopify and advancing AI technologies, the path to success has perhaps never been more accessible.

However, small business owners should remain cautious. The increasing competition in the e-commerce space means that while the pie may be growing, slicing it successfully requires strategic positioning, smart marketing, and resilience. Relying solely on the boom in entrepreneurship without robust planning could lead to pitfalls, particularly for those sought-after repeat entrepreneurs who may face pressures to continually innovate and outpace the market.

Overall, the landscape for small businesses is evolving rapidly. As more people turn to entrepreneurship and benefits stack upon previous experience, small business owners have the chance to carve out a fulfilling and potentially lucrative path. By keeping abreast of these trends, embracing technology, and remaining adaptable, they have the opportunity to thrive in a transforming economy.

For more about Shopify’s insights on entrepreneurship, check the original report here.