Etsy Introduces Etsy Insider: A New Buyer Membership Program in Beta

Etsy, known for its unique and human-centered shopping experience, has announced the launch of its first-ever buyer membership program, Etsy Insider. This new initiative is designed to deepen customer loyalty and enhance the shopping experience for buyers, while also supporting the millions of small businesses that sell on the platform.

Etsy Insider will enter a closed-beta phase in mid-September, inviting select buyers in the United States to participate. These chosen shoppers will have the option to purchase a seasonal or annual membership, unlocking a range of exclusive benefits aimed at making their Etsy experience even more rewarding.

Etsy Insider Benefits

Members of the Etsy Insider program will enjoy a variety of perks, including:

Free U.S. Domestic Shipping : Members will receive free shipping on millions of items, making it easier and more affordable to shop on Etsy.

: Members will receive free shipping on millions of items, making it easier and more affordable to shop on Etsy. Birthday Bonus : A special treat for members on their birthday, adding a personal touch to the shopping experience.

: A special treat for members on their birthday, adding a personal touch to the shopping experience. Limited Edition Annual Gift : Each year, members will receive a unique gift designed by an Etsy seller, highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship that defines the platform.

: Each year, members will receive a unique gift designed by an Etsy seller, highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship that defines the platform. First Access to Discounts and Merchandise : Etsy Insiders will be the first to know about special discounts and select merchandise, ensuring they never miss out on exclusive deals.

: Etsy Insiders will be the first to know about special discounts and select merchandise, ensuring they never miss out on exclusive deals. Double Impact with Donate the Change: Members can enhance their positive impact by participating in Etsy’s Donate the Change program, which allows them to round up their purchases to support various causes.

No Cost to Sellers

Importantly, the Etsy Insider program will not impose any additional costs on Etsy sellers. The benefits provided, including free shipping, will be funded by Etsy and through the membership fees paid by Insiders. This ensures that the program supports small businesses on the platform without adding to their financial burden.