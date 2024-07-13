etsy-launches-ad-campaign-celebrating-human-connection-and-creativity

For the first half of the year, Etsy has been dedicated to launching marketing campaigns that showcase how its community of 7 million sellers can help buyers achieve all their shopping and gifting goals.

Today, Etsy unveils its latest advertising campaign, celebrating the human connection and creativity that thrive on its platform. The “Brand Mission Campaign” coincides with significant changes to the onsite experience, aiming to communicate how and why items belong on Etsy clearly.

The campaign’s core objectives are simple:

Bring sellers’ names front and center to remind buyers who makes Etsy unique.

Highlight the passion, creativity, and love Etsy sellers infuse into every item.

Emphasize Etsy’s mission to Keep Commerce Human in an era dominated by mass-produced goods.

Billboards throughout New York City and London feature Etsy sellers, showcasing their unique roles in creating their products. These out-of-home ads are designed to feel intimate and accessible, paired with larger-than-life placements that elevate sellers to iconic status.

The campaign’s social media content delves into the personal stories of Etsy sellers, while a new TV ad serves as a heartfelt message from Etsy to its sellers. The ad features music by Academy Award-nominated composer Jerskin Fendrix, with contributions from Etsy sellers Jieun, Wyeth, Kwadwo, Gabriel, and Jesus.

Accompanying the campaign is a revamped home page that curates the best of Etsy, highlighting the shops of sellers featured in the campaign. This new experience allows shoppers to explore and support the sellers who embody Etsy’s mission.

Etsy’s sellers are the heart of its marketplace, bringing a unique human touch to every purchase. The campaign invites everyone to explore these stories and celebrate the individuality, creativity, and meaningful connections that make shopping on Etsy special.