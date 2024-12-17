Etsy Names “Lime Cream” as 2025 Color of the Year, Emphasizing Calm and Renewal

Etsy has unveiled Lime Cream as its 2025 Color of the Year, a soft yet uplifting green shade designed to bring serenity and optimism into the new year. The announcement reflects shifting consumer preferences away from bold, neon hues toward softer, versatile tones that inspire calm and creativity.

While bright lime green dominated earlier in 2024, Etsy reports a noticeable decline in interest, with searches for lime green down by more than a third since the summer. Lime Cream, by contrast, offers a more subdued and versatile alternative, described as “dreamy” and “delicate” while still carrying hints of playfulness.

According to Etsy, Lime Cream’s calming quality makes it adaptable for both home decor and fashion. “Soft and serene, yet still with a touch of zesty fun and flirtiness, the hue evokes feelings of abundance, peace, and refreshment,” said the platform.

Lime Cream is positioned as an ideal choice for home interiors, particularly for those looking to refresh their spaces in the new year. Its versatility allows it to function as both an accent and a foundational color. The shade pairs effortlessly with other greens to create warmth and depth or can serve as a neutral base in design.

Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, encouraged bold experimentation with Lime Cream, saying, “If you’re a confident decorator I embolden you to be particularly bold and brave and pair Lime Cream with a warm orange. The combination of the two shades is spectacularly striking and can look really unique and elevated!”

Suggested applications for Lime Cream in home decor include:

Ceramic vases and bowls

Decorative pillowcases

Candle holders and concrete trays

Lime Cream also aligns with fashion trends predicted for 2025, particularly the return of ‘80s-inspired styles. As pastels make their comeback, Lime Cream stands out as a fresh update, offering sophistication with a retro flair.

The color complements statement pieces like bold shoulder pads or tassel details while maintaining its versatility as a neutral base. “Lime Cream can be used as a neutral base and layered with brighter, bolder shades to give it a fun and edgy update,” Johnson said. She noted that pink and green, inspired by a recent cultural moment, create a particularly eye-catching combination.

Etsy’s choice of Lime Cream reflects a broader movement toward finding calm and joy in daily life. The color, according to Etsy, serves as a reminder to embrace creativity and intention in both design and style, striking a balance between grounding calm and optimistic growth as consumers step into 2025.

Lime Cream’s adaptability and soothing presence make it a versatile addition to homes and wardrobes, positioning the shade to leave a lasting impression throughout the year.