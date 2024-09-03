Etsy Enhances Search and Discovery to Showcase the Best of Its Marketplace

Etsy has announced updates to its search and discovery features, aimed at improving the shopping experience for buyers and increasing visibility for sellers. With over 100 million items available on the platform, Etsy continues to refine how it connects buyers with high-quality, relevant products while ensuring a delightful and reliable shopping experience.

Elevating the Buyer Experience with Quality Listings

Recognizing the importance of not just finding the right items but also ensuring those items meet high standards, Etsy has introduced new criteria to its search algorithm. These criteria include listing details, photo quality, and a seller’s customer service track record, among other factors. This shift aims to present buyers with the best options right from the start.

For instance, when a buyer searches for a “purple backpack,” they will not only see a variety of options but also the highest quality choices from sellers with a proven track record. This approach has already yielded positive results, with an increase in 4 and 5-star reviews across the platform and a decline in refund requests, indicating greater buyer satisfaction.

Encouraging Exploration with Broader Search Results

In addition to prioritizing quality, Etsy is optimizing its search results to highlight a broader range of items from diverse sellers. This change is particularly beneficial for buyers who are exploring the marketplace without a specific item in mind. For example, a search for “Halloween accessories” will now yield a wide variety of items, from ghost earrings to Halloween-themed home decor and personalized trick-or-treat bags.

This diversification in search results not only enhances the shopping experience but also provides more opportunities for small businesses on Etsy to gain visibility. As a result, approximately 70% of shops on Etsy are now enjoying increased exposure in search, allowing buyers to discover and engage with even more unique products from small businesses.

Empowering Sellers with Actionable Insights

In response to seller feedback, Etsy has introduced the Etsy Search Visibility Page, a new tool designed to offer sellers greater transparency into the factors that influence their visibility in search results. This page provides actionable tips on how sellers can improve their search rankings, including insights on listing image quality, return policies, response times to customer messages, and shipping prices.

As sellers implement these changes, they can track their progress in real time, allowing them to optimize their listings and enhance their presence on Etsy. This new tool empowers sellers to take control of their success on the platform and contribute to an even better shopping experience for buyers.