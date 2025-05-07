Etsy Rolls Out Spring Product Updates to Improve Seller Experience

Etsy has launched a series of product updates aimed at streamlining the seller experience and improving business management tools on the platform. The updates, announced April 25, 2025, focus on listing enhancements, shop management improvements, and expanded support options for sellers.

Listing Creation Enhancements

One of the most significant updates is the introduction of new photo tools within the Etsy Seller app. Sellers can now upload and edit images more efficiently, with features such as background photo processing and the ability to create and save custom filters. These tools are designed to save time and maintain a cohesive visual identity across a shop.

Sellers can also now view all listing categories and subcategories directly within the Etsy Seller app. A new feature in the search visibility dashboard prioritizes listings that may benefit most from updates, helping sellers focus on improving their visibility. Additionally, a beta feature offering real-time listing quality feedback is being tested by a select group of sellers.

Improved Shop Management

Etsy has also introduced changes to Shop Manager to offer a more streamlined experience. The redesigned interface makes it easier for sellers to locate essential tools and information, such as shop stats and order data. Recent activity now has its own dedicated tab, allowing for quicker access to buyer interaction data.

Performance improvements have also been made throughout the seller platform. The Orders and Sales & Discounts pages now load faster, enabling sellers to manage their workflows more efficiently. Message loading times in the Etsy Seller app have been improved, enhancing communication with customers on mobile devices.

A more intuitive navigation system has also been introduced to help users find important pages with greater ease. The updated Etsy Apps page is now designed to make it easier for sellers to discover third-party tools to expand their business. Updates within the app now also provide Etsy with improved diagnostics for identifying and fixing performance issues more quickly.

Expanded Support and Sales Tools

Etsy is expanding access to its support team, allowing eligible sellers—including those in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia, select high-volume sellers, and all Star Sellers—to contact Etsy Support directly from Shop Manager. The company plans to continue expanding this support capability throughout the year.

Other notable updates include improvements to Etsy Ads placement in search results, aimed at helping buyers connect with relevant listings more effectively. Etsy is also testing updates to the Shop Home layout, which are designed to make shop inventories easier to browse and increase the likelihood of sales.