Etsy Introduces Spring 2025 Seller Platform Updates

Etsy has rolled out a series of new tools and features aimed at enhancing the seller experience as part of its Spring 2025 platform update. The changes, now live across Etsy.com and the Etsy Seller app, focus on improved listing capabilities, streamlined shop management, and upgraded support and advertising tools for sellers.

Enhanced Listing Creation Tools

Sellers using the Etsy Seller app can now take advantage of new photo tools designed to improve the speed and ease of listing creation. These tools include background photo processing for uninterrupted work, advanced photo editing capabilities, and the ability to create and save custom photo filters to maintain visual consistency across listings.

Additional improvements include the ability to view all listing categories and subcategories directly from the app, helping sellers better categorize their items for improved searchability. Etsy has also introduced listing prioritization within the search visibility dashboard, which identifies listings that may benefit from updates to improve visibility.

Etsy is also beta testing a feature that provides real-time listing quality feedback to a select group of sellers. This experimental tool notifies users of potential issues that could affect search rankings before listings go live.

Simplified Shop Management

To help sellers focus on key aspects of their business, Etsy has redesigned its Shop Manager interface. The new layout highlights essential features like shop statistics and orders while moving recent activity to a dedicated tab for quicker access to buyer interactions.

Performance upgrades include faster loading times for the Orders page and the Sales & Discounts section, which now loads 40% faster. The Etsy Seller app also delivers quicker message loading to support timely customer responses.

Navigation within Shop Manager has been refined to make it easier for sellers to locate important pages. Updates to the Etsy Apps page now allow sellers to discover third-party tools more easily, aimed at supporting business growth.

Additionally, behind-the-scenes app enhancements will help Etsy better identify pages that are slow or prone to crashes, enabling faster technical improvements and smoother mobile management for sellers.

Stronger Support and Smarter Tools

Etsy has expanded its support offerings, giving more sellers direct access to Etsy Support through Shop Manager. This feature is now available to active sellers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia, as well as Star Sellers and select high-volume sellers in other regions. Etsy plans to extend this support access further throughout the year.

Other enhancements include improved placement for Etsy Ads in search results to better connect buyers with relevant products. The company is also testing updates to Shop Home layouts to make browsing and shopping easier for customers, with the goal of driving more sales.