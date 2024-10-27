Everee Introduces Flex Suite to Simplify Payroll for Staffing Companies and Gig Workers

Everee, a payroll software provider for staffing and gig work, has announced the launch of its new Flex Suite. This comprehensive set of tools is designed to simplify payroll processes for businesses with flexible workforces, such as staffing agencies and gig platforms.

Flex Suite offers user-friendly solutions that streamline payroll, automate compliance, and enable customized reporting, making it easier to manage even the most complex workforce arrangements.

“Traditional payroll systems can no longer keep up with the demands of today’s staffing companies, gig apps, and other businesses that heavily rely on contingent workforces,” says Brett Barlow, CEO of Everee. “From multi-state tax rules to variable pay rates, companies need a payroll system that adapts to their unique workforce arrangements. That’s why we’ve developed our Flex Suite of tools—to help businesses stay compliant while paying workers faster, even on the same day they work.”

Key Features of the Everee Flex Suite

Automated Compliance for Multi-Location and Multi-Rate Environments Flex Suite is built to handle complex payroll scenarios, automatically managing multi-location and multi-rate pay environments. The system calculates overtime and tax withholdings based on where shifts are worked, reducing compliance risks and ensuring accurate payroll. Additionally, the Flex Suite automatically completes necessary tax forms when workers change assignments across locations, calculating, remitting, and filing taxes with precision.

Transparent Pay Stubs and Quick Corrections Flex Suite provides workers with detailed, transparent pay stubs that clearly display earnings and work locations, minimizing confusion on payday. If corrections are necessary, they can be made quickly and are immediately reflected in updated pay stubs, fostering trust between workers and employers.

Customizable Policies for Flexible Work Arrangements Flex Suite enables businesses to create custom leave policies—such as PTO, FMLA, or company-specific solutions—and adjust them for different groups within the workforce. Additionally, the suite offers customizable reporting, allowing businesses to analyze data such as payroll by shift location or worker role with ease.

Everee’s Flex Suite is designed to provide modern, scalable payroll solutions for today’s dynamic staffing and gig economy, supporting businesses in managing a wide range of pay and compliance requirements with efficiency.