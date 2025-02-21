Manual Labor and Healthcare Workers Face Highest Workplace Injury Risks, Study Finds

A new analysis of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) data by Everly Life reveals that manual laborers and healthcare workers experience the highest rates of workplace injuries. The study, based on the most recent government data, highlights the risks associated with physically demanding jobs and underscores the need for improved safety measures.

The study found that manual labor positions account for over 10% of all workplace injuries, while healthcare workers represent nearly 13% combined. The top 10 occupations with the highest injury rates include:

Laborers and Material Movers – 77,755 cases (10.90%) Stockers and Order Fillers – 58,759 cases (8.30%) Registered Nurses – 58,411 cases (8.20%) Nursing Assistants – 33,215 cases (4.70%) Couriers and Messengers – 25,146 cases (3.50%) Heavy/Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers – 21,948 cases (3.10%) Assemblers/Fabricators, Other – 16,861 cases (2.40%) Fast Food/Counter Workers – 15,478 cases (2.20%) Cashiers – 13,667 cases (1.90%) Retail Salespersons – 12,165 cases (1.70%)

Manual Labor: The Highest Risk Category

Laborers and material movers had the highest reported injuries, accounting for 10.90% of all workplace incidents. These jobs often involve heavy lifting, repetitive movements, and hazardous environments, contributing to high injury rates.

“These workers often handle heavy loads in challenging environments,” said Meredith Bell, a life insurance expert at Everly Life. “The physical demands, combined with potential hazards from equipment and materials, create significant risks.”

Healthcare Workers Face Rising Injury Rates

Registered nurses and nursing assistants together reported 91,626 cases, representing 12.9% of total injuries. These injuries stem from patient lifting, exposure to infectious diseases, and high-stress work environments.

“Healthcare workers face unique challenges,” Bell noted. “They deal with physical strain from patient handling, exposure to infectious diseases, and high-stress environments that can lead to accidents.”

Transportation and Delivery Risks

Couriers, messengers, and truck drivers combined accounted for 47,094 injury cases (6.6%), with risks stemming from road hazards, tight deadlines, and extreme weather conditions.

“The pressure to meet delivery deadlines, combined with road hazards and weather conditions, creates substantial risks for these workers,” Bell said.

Need for Better Safety Measures

The study underscores the importance of workplace safety improvements. Bell emphasized that many injuries could be prevented with proper training and enhanced safety protocols.

“A lot of these injuries could be prevented through better training and safety protocols,” Bell stated. “For example, implementing proper lifting techniques for material handlers or providing adequate staff support for healthcare workers can significantly reduce injury risks.”

Workplace Safety Beyond Physical Risks

Bell also stressed that mental health support is critical in reducing workplace accidents. High-pressure environments, long hours, and job-related stress contribute to fatigue and increased injury risks.

“These OSHA statistics highlight how physical demands and workplace pressures affect worker safety across various industries,” Bell said. “While some risk is inherent in these occupations, many injuries are preventable through proper training and support systems. We see a clear need for improved safety protocols, particularly in manual labor and healthcare settings. This includes not just physical safety measures, but also mental health support. Working long hours under pressure increases accident risks substantially. Addressing both physical and psychological workplace safety means employers can better protect their workforce and reduce injury rates.”