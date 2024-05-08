Spotlight: Everything Branding Transforms Businesses Through PR

Major press features can make a huge impact on small businesses. But securing these features is often challenging. That’s where working with professionals, like the team at Everything Branding, can help.

Learn more about the company and what sets it apart in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides public relations services.

President and CEO Chelsea Gladden told Small Business Trends, “We secure consumer facing press for our clients with top national media outlets, including Today Show, Good Morning America, Forbes, CNN, BuzzFeed and many more.”

Business Niche

Delivering real results.

Gladden says, “Many Public Relations firms do not deliver on promises. Our firm is known for overdelivering! We also work with top notch commerce editors and are well versed in digital media that drives sales for our clients.”

Business Origin Story

By bringing together people from all corners of the media industry.

Gladden adds, “Everything Branding is a team of TV news anchors, journalists, and producers. Our cumulative experience presents a powerhouse public relations team that came together after Everything Branding was started back in 2018.”

Biggest Win

Making life-changing moves for clients.

Gladden explains, “Every day the Everything Branding team celebrates big wins of securing national media features for our clients. The biggest “win” is hard to identify but it’s definitely when we change a person’s life by having their product really take off in the press. The leap from traditional PR to consumer driven PR has seen our clients bottom line quadruple at a minimum in several cases and that’s always a win for everyone!”

Biggest Challenge

Helping clients navigate the pandemic.

Gladden says, “During the global pandemic, many of our brands lost all of their retail accounts in one fell swoop since stores were forced to close their doors. It was a very scary time. Pretty quickly, brands needed a new way to find their consumers and we strategically pivoted to benefit from the massive increase in online shopping. Media also understood that consumers were searching online for products even more while in their homes all day and the brands we work with started seeing far bigger profits than traditional retail.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Supporting employees.

Gladden adds, “I have a few projects in mind that ultimately would provide more jobs so I likely would use it toward that. And I would absolutely love to spend it on our employees! They are phenomenal and deserved to be treated.”

Working Environment

Both in-person and remote.

Gladden explains, “We have our local employees as well as employees who are spread across the United States! It’s fantastic to get different perspectives while also being able to meet regularly via today’s technology.”

Favorite Quote

“Pressure is a privilege.” – Billie Jean King.

*****

Images: Everything Branding