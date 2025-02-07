Popular Excel Courses

Microsoft Excel is not only a widely used and versatile software but also the standard application for spreadsheets. Proficiency in Excel is essential for business professionals. Numerous online Excel courses are available to help you acquire the skills necessary to maximize your use of Excel for your business needs.

Why You Should Take an Excel Course

Microsoft Excel is an industry-standard spreadsheet program, and it continually adds different features and functions. Learning how to use Excel and keeping up with the new features is important. Here is why you should take a course:

Increased efficiency and productivity

Reporting Made Easier

Perform complex calculations

Updating your skillset

Increased efficiency and productivity: By taking courses, you will be able to store, organize, and deal with a large amount of data in a short period. Online courses also help you and your company get adjusted to MS Excel’s inventory and sales templates.

Reporting made easier: A beginner online Excel course can teach you how to produce reports. The reports may vary in form, but the courses will cover everything, including generating a graphic report using different types of charts, tables, and other formats.

Perform complex calculations: Excel can accommodate over a million rows and more than 16 thousand columns, allowing you to store a vast amount of data in a single sheet. These Excel courses teach you how to effectively manage this extensive data. You will learn to perform calculations using Excel formulas and functions or by creating your own formulas.

Updating your skillset: This program is ever-growing, with each new version of Excel and update of the software, it adds new features, a set of new formulas, and more. These online courses guide you to update your Excel knowledge through every change that comes with all the new versions and updates.

READ MORE: Where Can You Find the Best Excel Templates for Business?

Which Udemy Course is Best for Excel?

Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced: is a comprehensive course for all versions from Excel 2010 to Excel 365, suitable for all skill levels. You will explore the basics of Excel, including common functions, and learn how to create a dynamic report using tools like PivotTables. This Excel course offers 21 hours of content, along with progress tests and 6 projects.

Best Microsoft Excel Courses for Beginners

There are several different course options for learning Microsoft Excel. Excel training is offered for different entry levels: beginner, intermediate, and expert. The following are the top three selected online Excel classes.

Microsoft Excel for Beginners

This Excel course is designed to teach you essentials such as creating and saving a workbook, navigating, and personalizing your workbook. It also demonstrates basic formulas and formats on both computers and touchscreen devices. Microsoft Excel 2016 for beginners further covers entering and editing data, categorizing, color coding, and sharing your spreadsheet.

Basic Excel for Basic Bookkeeping and Accounting

Basic Excel for Basic Bookkeeping and Accounting course begins with data entry and deletion, adding and deleting columns and rows, as well as formatting text and cells. Specifically designed for Excel 2013, this online Excel class covers bookkeeping fundamentals, including the creation of daybooks such as purchase and purchase return daybooks. Additionally, you will begin working with data by organizing, sorting, and analyzing it.

Excel Essentials for the Real World

All the new features of Excel are briefly discussed in this Excel course. Excel Essentials for the Real World, starting with inputting data and navigation, expands into organizing bulk data and using formulas. Adding comments and notes to cells, important shortcuts, extracting answers from your data, creating Excel reports, and turning data into charts and graphics are some of the topics explained in the course.

Best Courses for Advanced Excel Training

Once you have become comfortable with the basics, the next step is to master Microsoft Excel. There are numerous advanced Excel courses available online. From these options, we have chosen a few that will help you develop advanced Excel skills.

Advanced Microsoft Data Visualization Excel Course

In this advanced Excel course, you will explore over 20 types of charts and graphs, along with advanced tools like automated dashboards. Advanced Microsoft Data Visualization Excel Course offers insights into value-based chart formatting, 12 advanced Excel demonstrations, and scroll and zoom capabilities. Tailored for users of Excel 2016 and the most current versions, this online Excel course includes more than 10 Excel projects.

Excel Shortcuts, Excel Tips, Excel Tricks – Excel Skills!

This Excel course begins with advanced data entry and data validation and then delves into quick analysis and camera tools. It covers topics such as creating pivot tables with charts, utilizing the auto filter, Livestream recording, and merging cell contents. Additionally, Excel Shortcuts, Excel Tips, and Excel Tricks showcase the use of functions, professional formula creation, advanced shortcuts, and strategies for sharing and merging workbooks.

The Microsoft Excel Course: Advanced Excel Training

The Microsoft Excel Course: Advanced Excel Training deals with advanced excel formatting, functions, and Excel modeling. In under 6 hours, this Excel course will advance your usage of shortcuts, navigation tools, and professional functions. In the same manner, it will delve into financial modeling and financial functions to forecast balance sheet and income statement financials.

Best Excel Skills Courses for Data Analysis

Beyond the fundamentals, Excel online courses can help you enhance your data analysis skills. Using advanced Excel formulas and features, you will be taught data analysis. These are the best courses for Data Analysis:

Excel Analytics: Linear Regression Analysis in MS Excel

Excel Analytics: Linear Regression Analysis in MS Excel shows you how to solve problems using linear regression. You will learn how to build a regression model, predict outcomes using a machine learning algorithm, and analyze the results. Up on completion, you will be rewarded with a Verifiable Certificate of completion.

Unlock Excel VBA and Excel Macros

Unlock Excel VBA and Excel Macros is a 22-hour-long Excel course focused on VBA automation, Excel VBA, and Excel Macros. The lessons include Macro recording, VBA object model, Referencing with VBA, working with variables, looping, and built-in functions. Moreover, it directs on creating your custom functions, interacting with other applications, workbook and worksheet events, and much more.

Microsoft Excel Data Analysis – Learn How The Experts Use It

Microsoft Excel Data Analysis teaches the fundamentals of data analysis. In this online Excel course, you will receive guidance on managing and modeling data using key Excel business intelligence tools. The curriculum covers pivot tables and pivot charts, mapping with GeoFlow, data acquisition, data shaping, as well as data discovery and visualization using Power View.

How can you learn Excel quickly?

All of the courses on Udemy are just a click away, and enrollment only takes a few minutes. Most of the courses are self-paced, although a few are broken down into weeks of lessons.

How much do Excel courses online cost?

Online Excel courses typically cost around $17 for beginner classes, $20 for intermediate-level courses, and $25 for expert-level courses when there are promotional offers available. Please note that these prices may vary.

Can you get certified for Excel online?

You will be awarded a certificate of completion for every course attended and finished. Some courses offer a professional certificate as well.