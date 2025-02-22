Meta Announces Changes to Facebook Live Video Storage Policy

Meta is updating its Facebook Live video storage policy, limiting the availability of live broadcasts to 30 days before automatic deletion. The change, which takes effect on February 19, will align Facebook’s storage policies with industry standards and streamline how live video content is managed on the platform.

New 30-Day Limit for Live Videos

Under the updated policy, new live broadcast videos can be replayed, downloaded, or shared for 30 days before they are automatically removed from Facebook. Previously, live videos were stored indefinitely.

Additionally, all live videos older than 30 days will be deleted in phases over the coming months. Meta will notify users before deletion, giving them 90 days to download, transfer, or repurpose their content. Users will receive these notifications via email and in the app.

Options for Downloading and Transferring Live Videos

To assist users in preserving their content, Meta has introduced several tools to facilitate the download or transfer of live videos before they are removed.

Single Video Download:

Locate the Videos tab on your Facebook Page or profile.

on your Facebook Page or profile. Find the live video you want to download.

Open the video in full-screen mode, click […] , and select “Download video.”

, and select Users can also download multiple videos via the Activity Log by selecting “Your live videos” and choosing a date range.

Bulk Video Download:

Users can select multiple live videos to download at once.

to download at once. A notification will direct users to the download interface, where they can choose a destination for the saved files.

Transferring Live Videos:

Users can transfer videos directly to cloud storage providers such as Dropbox or Google Drive.

In the download interface, select “Transfer live videos” and choose a preferred storage location.

Convert Live Videos to Reels

To retain moments from past live videos beyond the 30-day limit, Meta is offering a feature that allows users to clip and convert live videos into Reels. This option enables users to share key moments on their profile pages.

Postponing Deletion for Additional Time

Users who need more time to manage their archived live videos can postpone deletion for up to six months. To defer deletion:

Open the deletion notification.

Select “Learn more” and tap “Postpone deletion.”

and tap Confirm by tapping “Postpone.”