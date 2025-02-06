Benefits of Facebook Marketplace for Business

How can businesses benefit from the Facebook app? The social media giant’s Facebook Marketplace feature offers a simple and convenient way to buy and sell online. Whether small business owners are looking for tools or supplies or they want to market their products to a local audience, Facebook Marketplace can help them meet their goals.

What Is Facebook Marketplace?

Facebook launched its Marketplace app with the goal of providing a “convenient destination to discover, buy, and sell items with people in your community.” Available on the Facebook app, as well as on desktop and tablet versions of the platform, Marketplace serves as a popular sales channel that reaches Facebook’s 2.91 billion monthly users. Marketplace is available to users in 70 countries, where Facebook buyers and sellers typically close deals in their local areas.

How Can a Business Use Facebook Marketplace?

Businesses can connect with a new target audience by listing their products on Facebook Marketplace. To begin, research the Marketplace to gain insights into the competition and the types of products available in specific Facebook Marketplace categories.

When you are ready to create a new listing, be sure to include a title, description, and as many as 10 photos of whatever item you’re selling. Be sure you use relevant keywords so your listing will appear before interested buyers. You’ll be able to review your product listings before publishing them, so you’ll get an opportunity to ensure the best representation of your brand.

Benefits of Facebook Marketplace for Businesses

There are plenty of benefits for a business marketing products from its Facebook page. In fact, some will achieve better results from a Marketplace listing than through other marketing efforts. If you are considering using Facebook Marketplace for your business, be sure you take into account the following:

User-friendly Mobile App

Users can buy and sell on Facebook Marketplace from practically anywhere, thanks to the platform’s convenient mobile app.

Simple Posting

There’s no complicated process to list items for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Just take a photo of an item and add it to Facebook, enter the product description and price, confirm the location and category, and then post it.

Local Focus

While Facebook users can broaden their geographic search, Marketplace automatically displays listings within a local vicinity, so it’s easy for sellers to reach buyers nearby.

Optimized Browsing

The browsing feature of Facebook Marketplace is designed to showcase items according to each user’s browsing history, helping to save time.

Browse to Buy Feature

Marketplace’s Browse to Buy feature filters users’ feeds with products they can purchase from Facebook communities and groups they belong to.

Customer Engagement

Facebook Marketplace provides opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact with one another. This engagement helps brands build business relationships with potential customers on the platform.

Trust-based Communities

Facebook does not verify the items listed for sale, relying instead on trust between buyers and sellers for Marketplace activity. As a result, businesses have the chance to build trust and develop positive relationships with their customers.

Recruiting Opportunities

Facebook Marketplace’s job offers feature lets users sell their services to specific groups.

Support of Multiple Photos

Facebook allows users to include as many as 10 photos when selling items on Marketplace, giving businesses opportunities to visually showcase their goods.

Quick Posting Process

Since Facebook enables Marketplace users to upload product images and descriptions in real time through the app, businesses can easily and swiftly post their products.

Direct Messaging

Purchasing arrangements can be worked out with ease on Marketplace since buyers can message sellers directly.

Free Listings and Low Fees

Unlike other online marketplaces, Facebook does not charge users for listing their items. When a sale is completed through the Marketplace, the platform automatically deducts a fee of only 5% from the sale price.

Massive Market

Facebook boasts almost 3 billion monthly users, so selling products on Marketplace exposes them to potentially millions of users around the world.

Multiple Payment Options

Customers can pay with a credit card, a debit card or a PayPal account when making purchases through Facebook Marketplace, offering them extra flexibility.

Brand Exposure

Listing products for sale on Facebook Marketplace not only increases exposure for the items but also for the brand selling them since the business name is listed below the product.

How Much Does It Cost Facebook Users to Sell on Facebook Marketplace?

It costs nothing to list items for sale on Facebook Marketplace from a personal Facebook account or from business pages. When a sale is made, Facebook automatically deducts a 5% selling fee from the payment or a flat 40 cents for items priced at $8 or less. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, however, has temporarily waived the standard selling fee for all orders marked as shipped for a limited period.

Do You Have to Pay for Facebook Marketplace Ads?

A business owner can go beyond simply listing items for sale on Facebook Marketplace; they can also invest in advertising through the Meta Ads Manager. The exact cost of advertising on Facebook depends on several factors, but businesses can manage their expenses by setting a custom budget for their Facebook promotion.

While the advertising cost is dependent on how many people click on the ad, the campaign typically will stop once that budget has been exhausted. In the United States, the average cost per click for Facebook Marketplace ads is about 28 cents.

How Do You Post on Marketplace as a Facebook Business Page?

While a business can list items for sale on Facebook Marketplace just like an individual, it also has the option to create a Facebook Shop and upload its entire catalog. This feature enables business owners to select various payment methods, such as inviting interested buyers to pay through Facebook or Instagram, completing purchases on the company’s website, or accepting payments via the Facebook Messenger app.

The business will also need to add payout details to Facebook’s Commerce Manager for Facebook Checkout, which allows third-party payment processors to complete transactions and appear as the merchant of record.