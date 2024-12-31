Social media scams are, unfortunately, common. And Facebook scams are among the most problematic because of the sheer volume of people who use the platform. However, Facebook users can protect themselves by learning how to spot scams and avoid potentially problematic interactions. Here’s a guide to some common issues.

Common Facebook Scams Making Their Rounds Today

Online scammers try to target Facebook users through various methods. Some contact users via Facebook Messenger, while others craft persuasive posts that are sent to many individuals. There are several types of Facebook scams to be aware of:

Fake Giveaways

Real giveaways are popular on Facebook, making this a particularly common scam. Scammers often use malicious software to collect personal information that people submit. Warning signs that a giveaway is a scam include requesting a credit card number or offering an unrealistic prize.

Phishing Scams on Facebook Messenger

Just as you can fall for a phishing scam via email, it’s possible to do the same in direct messages on Facebook Messenger. Often, the suspicious activity includes redirecting users to a new page that looks like the Facebook login page. But this fake page simply collects the person’s login info instead.

Romance Scams

Romance scams are a bit more involved. This Facebook scam usually starts with a friend request from an unknown individual. They may spend time messaging back and forth to build a relationship before requesting money for a specific purpose.

Fake Job Offers

Some scammers create fake brands and post job offers on Facebook to collect personal information like your Social Security number and address. Verifying the company and individual can help limit the risk.

Bogus Apps

Scammers often post scam ads on Facebook that promise great deals or coupons for downloading an app. However, these deals don’t really exist, and the links often include malware, so use caution before clicking anything that seems too good to be true.

Identity Theft

Identity theft on Facebook may include any scheme that collects personal information. Some scammers copy Facebook accounts to connect with your friends in attempts to get their information as well.

Fraudulent Surveys

Market research companies frequently provide cash incentives to individuals who participate in surveys. Unfortunately, some scammers also make similar promises, but they might ask for additional sensitive information, such as bank account numbers.

Facebook Privacy Scam

Facebook privacy scams often involve accounts reaching out, offering to protect your profile or claiming that you can simply post a status to secure your privacy rights on the platform.

Fake Charities

Fake charities may create an entire Facebook page to make their organization look legitimate. But then they collect money through online fundraisers and give none of it to charity.

Games & Quizzes

Games and quizzes can provide some fun. But they can also collect data that can be used to steal your identity. Beware of any that ask you to enter information that may be used in security answers or passwords.

Fake Facebook Profile Scam

Scammers often clone Facebook accounts to gain trust from a person’s network. Beware if you get friend requests from those you’ve already connected with.

Fake Facebook Friend Request

Friend requests may also come from friends of friends. But scammers may have simply duped your other connections as well.

Malware Scam

Malware scams involve malicious software downloaded to devices via suspicious links. These links may come from scammers or even real friends who have been hacked or fallen for fake news scams.

Spyware Scam

Spyware is a specific type of malware that downloads a program that tracks your activity. Scammers can then use it to steal logins or access your banking information.

Shopping Scams

Shopping scams generally involve selling products on Facebook Marketplace or linking users to other sites. However, the store isn’t actually real, and products are never shipped.

Fake Login Page

Fake login page scams occur when scammers share links that direct other users to a page that looks like the Facebook homepage. But when you enter your login information, they can then gain access to your account.

Fake Accounts

A cloned account may be used to steal money, a social security number, or other personal information.

Instant Loans

Instant loans or any financial offer that seems too good to be true may be trying to steal your information or getting you to download malware.

Cryptocurrency Schemes

Cryptocurrency schemes also often include suspicious logins or require personal information that can be used against you.

Lottery Scams

Lottery scams generally require payment information or direct you to click on outside links that may be compromised accounts.

Secret Santa Scammers

Secret Santa exchanges are often fun in person. But online, you may simply be purchasing gifts or providing funds to scammers.

Impersonating Public Figures

Scammers create fake accounts impersonating celebrities or public figures, offering exclusive deals or personal interactions. They often ask for personal information or small payments as a gateway to larger fraud.

Facebook Ad Scams

These scams use Facebook ads to lure users with attractive offers or products. Once clicked, they lead to fake websites designed to steal personal and financial information or infect devices with malware.

Compromised Account Messages

Scammers hack Facebook accounts and send messages to the account’s friends, claiming to be in distress and asking for immediate financial assistance.

Investment Scams

Offering too-good-to-be-true investment opportunities, these scams promise high returns for a small initial investment. They usually involve cryptocurrency or other digital investment platforms.

Fake Tech Support Scams

Scammers post as tech support agents offering to fix non-existent computer or account issues. They gain remote access to victims’ devices to steal sensitive information or install malware.

Loan Forgiveness Scams

Targeting students or graduates, these scams promise loan forgiveness or lower repayment rates. They ask for personal details or upfront fees to process the fake offers.

Ticket Scams

Fake event tickets for concerts, sports events, or festivals are sold on Facebook. Buyers pay for these non-existent or counterfeit tickets and receive nothing in return.

Facebook Page Hacking Scams

Scammers assert that they can either hack into someone’s Facebook page or recover a hacked account, soliciting payment or personal information for this illicit service.

Pet Adoption Scams

These scams involve fake listings for pet adoptions, often using emotional appeals and images of cute animals. Victims pay for the pet, shipping, or vaccination costs, but the pet never arrives.

What are the Signs of Someone Scamming You?

Scams can come in many different forms. However, they generally involve someone sharing a link or financial offer that seems out of place or too good to be true. You may also spot scams by noticing duplicate Facebook accounts or requests from people you don’t know.

How Facebook Users Can Avoid Being Victims of Scams

Facebook users can fall for scams on pages, Facebook Marketplace, or even Messenger. Common sense may help you identify some. But here are a few tips to keep you and your data safe:

Create strong login credentials: To avoid having your account stolen, create a strong Facebook login. And don’t use the same password as you do on other accounts. You can also enable two-factor authentication via the authenticator app.

To avoid having your account stolen, create a strong Facebook login. And don’t use the same password as you do on other accounts. You can also enable two-factor authentication via the authenticator app. Avoid clicking links from untrusted sources: Links that direct you away from Facebook could include malware or intend to steal your login history.

Links that direct you away from Facebook could include malware or intend to steal your login history. Deny suspicious friend requests: Requests from people you don’t know or from a real friend you’ve already connected with could be scammers in disguise.

Don’t send money or goods to anyone: The goal of many scams is to collect money in some way. Avoid sending any funds online or mailing gift cards or other items to people you don’t know.

The goal of many scams is to collect money in some way. Avoid sending any funds online or mailing gift cards or other items to people you don’t know. Look for verified Facebook credentials: If you’re applying for a job or interacting with a business page, make sure it’s verified.

