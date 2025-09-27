Fair Lawn Company Agrees to Pay Nearly $3M Over Improper PPP Loan

A Fair Lawn, New Jersey, company, Ulma Form Works, Inc., known for its concrete formwork and scaffolding systems, has agreed to a significant settlement in a case involving alleged misuse of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. This resolution highlights essential considerations for small business owners navigating the complexities of federal loans during uncertain economic times.

In January 2021, Ulma applied for and received a $2 million PPP loan, a lifeline for many small businesses struggling due to the pandemic. However, the criteria set by the PPP program, particularly the employee limit of 300, proved crucial in this case. The False Claims Act allegations indicate that Ulma inaccurately certified its eligibility, including all its affiliates, which pushed its total employee count over the limit.

The settlement, which amounts to $2,902,795, includes repayment of the PPP loan plus interest and stems from a lawsuit under the whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act. This provision allows private parties to file claims on behalf of the government, posing a potential risk for businesses that inadvertently misrepresent their eligibility.

Alina Habba, Acting U.S. Attorney, underscored the seriousness of compliance with federal loan programs. “This case serves as a reminder that businesses must carefully assess their eligibility when seeking government assistance,” she stated. “Misrepresentations can lead to significant financial and legal consequences.” This case not only emphasizes the importance of diligent documentation and eligibility checks but also shines a light on the role of whistleblowers in government enforcement actions.

For small business owners, the implications are multifaceted. On one hand, the PPP provided crucial funding that many businesses relied upon to survive during the pandemic. However, the subsequent scrutiny of loan applications has led to heightened awareness and caution among lenders and borrowers alike. It is essential for small business owners to fully understand their eligibility criteria before applying for federal assistance. Aside from employee count, other factors may influence eligibility and forgiveness prospects.

Regarding practical applications, small businesses should maintain meticulous records of employee counts, including those of affiliates, before submitting loan applications. This not only safeguards against allegations of fraud but can also facilitate a smoother forgiveness process should the loan be granted. Consulting legal and financial advisors familiar with PPP guidelines can mitigate risks and ensure compliance.

However, challenges remain. One key issue is the often-complex nature of affiliate relationships, where businesses must consider employees from linked entities, including those based outside the U.S. This could complicate matters for companies with international operations. Small business owners might also feel overwhelmed by the prospect of legal repercussions, particularly in the wake of whistleblower actions that can arise from good-faith errors.

As outlined in the press release, anyone with knowledge of potential fraud regarding COVID-19 relief can report it. Small business owners should be aware of this reporting system; it emphasizes the critical nature of ethical conduct when navigating government funds, reinforcing the idea that transparency is paramount.

This case serves as a cautionary tale for small business owners. As governments continue to provide financial aid amid ongoing economic challenges, the expectations for transparency and compliance remain high. Engaging in proactive compliance measures can help mitigate risks and ensure businesses remain eligible for future support while fostering a culture of integrity.

The settlement reached by Ulma Form Works, Inc. exemplifies the delicate balance that small businesses must strike: maintaining financial stability while adhering strictly to government protocols. The path forward requires diligence, transparency, and a keen understanding of the guidelines governing federal assistance programs. For more detailed information on this case and related issues, visit the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website at SBA.gov.