Fairfax City Economic Development Launches $25,000 Marketing Grant Program for Small Businesses

Fairfax City Economic Development (FCED) has announced a new funding initiative, the Fairfax City Business Marketing Grant, aimed at supporting local businesses by providing financial assistance for professional marketing services. With a total fund of $25,000, the program will help businesses in Fairfax City enhance their visibility, foster growth, and strengthen their market competitiveness.

The Fairfax City Business Marketing Grant will distribute up to $5,000 per business to at least five eligible businesses. The grant is designed to connect small businesses with professional marketing services, including digital and traditional marketing, brand development, public relations, and tailored strategic services.

“Marketing is the cornerstone of every successful business and not always a budget line item for small businesses who bootstrap their way into the marketplace using the tools available,” said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine S. Read. “This grant is intended to help our local businesses prioritize this effort with an investment of our own.”

Christopher Bruno, CEO and director of Fairfax City Economic Development, highlighted the broader economic impact of the program, saying, “By unlocking access to marketing expertise, we’re helping businesses overcome challenges, stay competitive, and drive long-term economic growth in our community.”

To qualify for the program, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Be classified as a small business under the Small Business Administration’s definition.

Be licensed and have at least one location in Fairfax City.

Home-based businesses, start-ups, and expanding businesses are eligible.

Non-profits are not eligible.

Applications will be accepted from Feb. 7-21 until 5 p.m. Applicants will be evaluated on four criteria: business need and impact, service selection, project timeline and feasibility, and budget and cost-effectiveness. Additional information may be requested during the evaluation process.

Awardees will be notified by March 3, 2025, with grants distributed upfront. Recipients will be recognized at the Economic Development Authority meeting on April 2, 2025.

How to Apply

Interested businesses can download the fillable application form from the FCED website starting February 7. Completed applications can be submitted via email to tara.borwey@fairfaxcityecondev.org or delivered in person to:

Fairfax City Economic Development

10300 Eaton Place, Suite 235

Fairfax, VA 22030

For detailed program guidelines and access to the application, visit: gofairfaxcity.com/business-assistance/incentives-grants.