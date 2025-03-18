Famous Amos Launches 2025 Ingredients for Success Initiative and ‘Famously You’ Campaign

Ferrero North America has launched the 2025 Famous Amos Ingredients for Success (IFS) Entrepreneurs Initiative in partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Now in its fifth year, the program provides financial support and resources to early-stage Black business owners. This year, IFS will award a total of $150,000 in grants, with three recipients each receiving $50,000, along with mentorship and access to networking and educational tools.

The IFS initiative was created to honor the legacy of Wally Amos, the founder of Famous Amos, and to celebrate the qualities that make business owners unique. “Wally Amos was boldly original, and his vision and impact are still part of Famous Amos to this day,” said Rachna Patel, Vice President of Marketing for Famous Amos. “Ingredients for Success pays tribute to the brand’s roots by helping early-stage Black business owners work toward their dreams – ultimately helping fuel a community where individuality and innovation can thrive long-term.”

Shawn Amos, entrepreneur, author, and son of Wally Amos, will serve as a judge for this year’s IFS awards. “Fifty years ago, my father put his dream into action and founded Famous Amos,” Amos said. “Since then, it has grown to become a globally recognized brand, and I’m honored to be a part of its evolution. I’m also grateful to serve as a judge for the Ingredients for Success program during this monumental year. So many entrepreneurs deserve a chance to grow their business to reach its fullest potential. IFS builds upon the lessons from my father and provides resources to help others’ business dreams become a reality.”

To qualify for the IFS program, businesses must be at least 90% Black-owned, in operation for five years or less, based in the United States, and owned by individuals 21 years or older. Applications are open now and can be submitted at FamousAmosIngredientsForSuccess.com through April 23, 2025.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges that includes:

Shawn Amos – Entrepreneur, author, and son of Wally Amos

– Entrepreneur, author, and son of Wally Amos Steve Canal – Founder of ONE Venture Group, best-selling author, and branding expert

– Founder of ONE Venture Group, best-selling author, and branding expert Brittany Rhodes – Founder of Math Equals Me and a previous IFS winner

Since its launch in 2020, IFS has awarded $600,000 to 12 business owners, fostering economic empowerment for Black entrepreneurs. The program has supported businesses ranging from educational tools and nostalgic card games to healthy food initiatives in underserved communities.