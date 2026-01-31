Top 7 Farm Equipment Finance Companies to Consider

When it pertains to financing farm equipment, knowing your options can make a significant difference. You might want to explore companies like US Business Funding for substantial loans or Crest Capital for smaller amounts. If low credit scores are a concern, Credibly could be a viable choice. Each company has unique offerings customized to various needs. Comprehending these differences can help you make an informed decision, so let’s take a closer look at what each has to offer.

Key Takeaways

US Business Funding offers loans from $10,000 to $50 million with a quick approval process and tailored repayment terms for agricultural cash flow.

Crest Capital provides small loans up to $500,000 with same-day decisions and competitive interest rates, ideal for businesses needing smaller amounts.

First Citizens Bank specializes in large equipment loans ranging from $5 million to $100 million, with flexible terms and fast funding options.

Credibly caters to those with low credit scores, offering loans from $5,000 to $600,000 and an approval process that can take as little as four hours.

National Business Capital focuses on new farmers, providing loans with a minimum credit score of 550 and personalized support throughout the financing process.

Best Overall Farm Equipment Financing: US Business Funding

Regarding farm equipment financing, US Business Funding stands out as a top choice for agricultural operators of all sizes. They offer loan amounts ranging from $10,000 to $50 million, making their services adaptable to both small and large operations.

With a minimum credit score requirement of 650, established businesses can access competitive rates, increasing their chances of securing funding. You’ll appreciate the expedited approval process, typically completed within 24 to 48 hours, enabling you to acquire vital equipment quickly.

Furthermore, US Business Funding provides flexible repayment terms customized to the unique cash flow cycles of the agricultural sector. This adaptability is significant for managing seasonal income variations.

With a customer rating of 5.0, US Business Funding is recognized for its efficient service. When considering farm machinery finance, their commitment to meeting the needs of agricultural businesses makes them a reliable option.

Ideal for Small Loans: Crest Capital

If you’re looking for flexible loan amounts, Crest Capital is a strong option for small business financing.

They offer quick approval processes, ensuring you can access funds when you need them most.

With competitive interest rates and a straightforward application, getting the equipment you need has never been easier.

Flexible Loan Amounts

Flexible loan amounts are crucial for farmers seeking to finance necessary equipment without overextending their budgets. Crest Capital understands this need, offering farm equipment loans ranging from small amounts to $500,000, making it suitable for small to medium-sized agricultural operations.

With a minimum credit score requirement of 650 and a two-year business operation history, the lender guarantees borrowers have a stable financial background. Financing terms span from 24 to 84 months, allowing you to choose repayment schedules that align with your cash flow.

Furthermore, Crest Capital provides competitive interest rates and lower fees, making it a practical choice for maintaining a healthy budget during the acquisition of necessary equipment for your farming needs.

Quick Approval Process

Crest Capital offers a quick approval process that’s particularly beneficial for farmers seeking small loans up to $500,000.

With a same-day lending decision, you can get fast access to funds, which is essential for urgent farm equipment financing needs. The application process is straightforward, allowing you to minimize paperwork and expedite funding.

Crest Capital requires a minimum credit score of 650 and two years in business, ensuring a streamlined approval for established companies. Their flexible repayment terms, ranging from 24 to 84 months, cater to different financial situations.

This efficiency means you won’t face lengthy delays when you need equipment financing, making Crest Capital an ideal choice for your immediate funding needs.

Competitive Interest Rates

One of the key advantages of choosing Crest Capital for your farm equipment financing needs is their competitive interest rates, which start at just 6.75% for small loans. This makes it an attractive option for farmers looking to finance equipment without incurring high costs.

Crest Capital offers loans up to $500,000, making it easier to acquire vital machinery during the management of cash flow effectively. Their flexible repayment terms, ranging from 24 to 84 months, allow you to customize your loan based on operational cash flow.

Minimum credit score of 650 guarantees a streamlined application for established businesses.

Quick approval process often results in same-day lending decisions.

Ideal for those seeking ag equipment loans without overwhelming interest rates.

Best for Large Equipment Loans: First Citizens Bank

If you’re looking to finance large agricultural equipment, First Citizens might be your best option.

They offer loans between $5 million and $100 million, catering to significant investments in your farming operations.

With flexible repayment terms that align with the lifespan of the equipment, you can manage your payments effectively as you focus on your business growth.

High Loan Amounts

For farmers looking to invest in large-scale agricultural equipment, First Citizens Bank stands out as a top choice due to its impressive loan offerings.

With farm equipment lending options ranging from $5 million to $100 million, you can secure significant financing for your equipment needs. Here are some key benefits:

Competitive interest rates customized for established businesses

Fast funding process for quick access to crucial equipment

Minimum credit score requirement of 640 for applicants

These features enable farmers to acquire high-value machinery as they effectively manage costs.

With over two years in business, you can take advantage of First Citizens‘ substantial financing options, ensuring your operations remain efficient and competitive in today’s agricultural environment.

Flexible Repayment Terms

When investing in large-scale agricultural equipment, comprehension of the repayment structure can greatly impact your financial planning.

First Citizens Bank stands out for its flexible repayment terms, particularly valuable for tractor financing. You can secure large equipment loans ranging from $5 million to $100 million, customized to your cash flow and operational needs.

This flexibility allows you to personalize your loan structure, ensuring it aligns with your financial capabilities. With a minimum credit score requirement of 640, the Bank of America caters to established businesses seeking substantial financing.

Plus, you can receive funding in as little as one day, enabling timely acquisitions of crucial farm equipment. The competitive interest rates further improve its appeal for financing large-scale purchases.

Suitable for Low Credit Requirements: Credibly

Credibly stands out as an accessible option for businesses facing challenges with credit scores, as it offers equipment financing with a minimum requirement of just 500. This makes it an ideal choice for those seeking a tractor loan or other agricultural equipment financing without stringent credit challenges.

Loan amounts range from $5,000 to $600,000, catering to various financing needs.

The approval process can be completed in as little as four hours, allowing you to secure funding quickly.

Credibly provides flexible financing options, including working capital loans alongside equipment loans.

These features make Credibly a viable choice for newer businesses or those looking to finance equipment without the burden of poor credit history.

With its straightforward application process and quick turnaround, you can focus on what matters most—growing your agricultural business.

Best Options for Used Equipment Financing: Kapitus

Kapitus emerges as a strong contender for businesses seeking financing for used equipment, offering an array of options customized to meet diverse needs.

They provide agricultural equipment financing without a maximum loan amount, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes. To qualify, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 675 and at least three years in business, as Kapitus focuses on established enterprises.

Their streamlined application process guarantees quick approval, allowing you to access capital swiftly for equipment purchases. In addition, Kapitus offers flexible financing solutions that help you acquire necessary machinery without significant upfront costs.

Their competitive rates and personalized service cater particularly to the unique needs of businesses looking to finance used equipment, whether for agriculture or other specialized sectors.

With these features, Kapitus stands out as a practical choice for those needing reliable financing options for used equipment.

Fast Approval Process: JR Capital

For businesses needing quick access to financing, JR Capital stands out with its fast approval process. They specialize in ag equipment financing, offering funding within as little as two hours after you submit your application. This efficiency is crucial for those who need machinery to keep their operations running smoothly.

Flexible funding amounts customized to your specific needs

Minimum credit score requirement of 620, making financing accessible

Competitive terms for various types of equipment

JR Capital’s streamlined application process guarantees you spend less time waiting and more time focusing on your business.

With their support, you can secure the equipment necessary to boost productivity and maintain growth. Whether you’re an established operation or just starting out, JR Capital provides a reliable solution for fast financing, allowing you to make timely decisions for your agricultural needs.

Best for New Farmers: National Business Capital

When you’re just starting out in farming, securing the necessary equipment and resources can be an intimidating challenge. National Business Capital is an excellent choice for new farmers seeking agriculture equipment loans. They specialize in financing solutions customized particularly for beginners, helping you acquire vital tools and resources to kickstart your operations.

With a minimum credit score requirement of just 550, they’re accessible even when you have limited financial history or lower ratings. Their flexible repayment terms are designed to ease cash flow challenges many new farmers face during their initial years.

The application process is streamlined, allowing for quick funding, often within 24 hours of approval, which is critical for timely equipment purchases. Furthermore, National Business Capital offers personalized support and guidance throughout the financing process, ensuring you can navigate your specific needs and options effectively.

Choose them for a supportive financing experience as you set out on your farming endeavor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is the #1 AG Equipment Dealer?

The #1 agricultural equipment dealer is Deere & Company, known for its John Deere brand. In 2022, the company reported a revenue of $52.5 billion, showcasing its dominance in the market.

With over 4,000 dealer locations worldwide, you can easily access support and services for various agricultural machinery like John Deere tractors and harvesters.

Deere invests around $1.5 billion annually in research and development, ensuring continuous innovation and improved efficiency in its equipment offerings.

What Is the Best Way to Finance a Farm?

To finance a farm effectively, you should evaluate various options like traditional bank loans, government programs, and equipment leasing.

If your credit score’s above 620, you’re likely to secure better terms on loans, which typically have interest rates between 8.5% and 14%. Furthermore, government programs can offer flexible credit options.

Equipment leasing may suit you if you need lower upfront costs. A solid business plan can improve your chances of approval considerably.

What Credit Score Do You Need for Equipment Financing?

For equipment financing, most lenders require a minimum credit score of 620.

If your score is above 680, you’ll likely secure better interest rates and lower down payment requirements, typically ranging from 10% to 20% of the equipment’s cost.

Some specialized programs may allow startups to qualify with scores as low as 500.

Furthermore, lenders may use the financed equipment as collateral, which can influence credit score requirements.

Which Bank Is Best for a Farmer Loan?

When considering the best bank for a farmer loan, you should evaluate several factors.

Look for lenders like Farm Credit System, which offers customized services and competitive rates. Local banks and credit unions may provide personalized support, making the loan process smoother.

Furthermore, USDA FSA Direct Farm Ownership Loans are ideal for those with limited credit history.

Research each option to find terms that fit your financial needs and farming goals.

Conclusion

In summary, selecting the right farm equipment financing company is vital for your agricultural needs. Each of the top seven companies offers unique advantages, from US Business Funding’s quick approvals to National Business Capital’s customized support for new farmers. Whether you’re looking for small loans, large equipment financing, or options for those with low credit scores, it’s important to evaluate your specific requirements. By doing so, you can make an informed decision that best supports your farming operations.