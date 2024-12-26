Top Farming Games and Simulators

Farming games might be a niche market in the gaming world, but they are consistently popular. Who doesn’t love a farm simulation? These business strategy games are entertaining, challenging, and relaxing as players compete to plant and harvest the most crops or raise the largest herds of animals.

Some of the best farming games are centered entirely around farm life and the farming business, while others are more complex, and farming is a mere element of the larger game. Either way, there is a plethora of farming games to choose from, and we’ve highlighted a few of the best.

Business Benefits of Farming Simulator Games

Playing games in the farming genre provides more benefits than just a good time. In fact, playing business simulation games like farming games and tycoon games can help entrepreneurs sharpen their business skills and refresh their minds.

Relaxation – Many farming games can be played in a casual mode, making them relaxing games that can help small business owners refresh their minds after a stressful day at work.

– Many farming games can be played in a casual mode, making them relaxing games that can help small business owners refresh their minds after a stressful day at work. Education – Resource management games, such as farming games, can impart a range of skills to players. Notably, some of the top business board games, including farming games, provide valuable lessons in time and money management, along with other essential business skills.

– Resource management games, such as farming games, can impart a range of skills to players. Notably, some of the top business board games, including farming games, provide valuable lessons in time and money management, along with other essential business skills. Teamwork – Many of the top farming games necessitate collaboration among players to complete tasks and achieve objectives. Participants in these farm games gain valuable teamwork skills that can be beneficial in their professional lives. In fact, some farming games serve as a team-building exercise nearly as effectively as escape room team building.

Best Farming Games and Simulators

The top farming games feature a variety of different farming simulators and games with farming elements. Which are the best farming games currently available? The following are a few of the most popular farm games to play.

Farming Simulator 19

As its name suggests, Farming Simulator 19 is all about running a farm. This version of the popular series takes a realistic approach to simulated farming as players grow crops, raise animals, and sell their craft for a profit.

Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia

Developer: Giants Software

Release Date: Recently

Read More: business strategy games

Harvest Moon

The Harvest Moon series of farming games has been entertaining players for years as they must navigate their way around a new town, building their fortunes by planting crops and establishing a successful farm. First launched for Nintendo in the 90s, multiple versions of the Harvest Moon series have since been released.

Platform: SNES, Nintendo 3DS, Wii, Wii U, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Amccus

Release Date: August 1996

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley players are charged with establishing a family farm, but this farming simulator focuses more on building relationships with townspeople than raising cows or harvesting corn. After inheriting a grandfather’s farm, Stardew Valley players must not only perform farming tasks like planting crops but also complete quests at town events to help local villagers restore the community.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac, PC, iOS, PlayStation Vita

Developer: Eric Barone, Sickhead Games, ConcernedApe

Release Date: the beginning of a specific year

Read More: business simulation games

Pioneers of Olive Town

In another of the best farming games, players again find themselves managing a farm they’ve inherited from a grandfather. In Pioneers of Olive Town, a recent entry in the popular Story of Seasons series of farming games, players must plant crops, raise animals, and build relationships with residents of the nearby town.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Developer: Marvelous, Three Rings Design

Release Date: Recently

Friends of Mineral Town

Another addition to the beloved farming genre series Story of Seasons, Friends of Mineral Town invites players to experience farm simulation in 3D. The goal of the game is to manage a farm by engaging in activities such as growing crops, building friendships, and exploring new locations. Players of Friends of Mineral Town can also assign their avatars the goal of starting a family!

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Developer: Marvelous, Bullets Co., Ltd.

Release Date: Notable for its launch recently

Read More: best business board games

Farmville 3: Animals

The runaway hit for mobile platforms has launched its third iteration, and both Apple and Android fans can’t get enough of this most popular mobile farming sims. Farmville 3 focuses on breeding and raising animals, and players must hire and level up a number of farmhands to buy animals and succeed.

Platform: Android, iOS

Developer: Zynga

Release Date: Recently

Minecraft

Minecraft has grown to become one of the most popular video games among a broad audience, superseding other games of the farm genre. The Minecraft open-world sandbox format provides almost endless opportunities to build a farmer’s dynasty. Players can spend hours building villages or focusing on fun farming tasks.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Linux, Wii U, Apple TV, Playstation Vita, Fire OS, Xbox 360, Windows Phone

Developer: Mojang Studios

Release Date: Recently

Garden Paws

Garden Paws features a familiar story of players inheriting a grandparent’s farm. But this game stands apart in that players control an avatar that happens to be a cute and cuddly animal. Other townspeople are also portrayed as animals, all performing farming tasks. Other activities in Garden Paws include building a house, setting up a town, and even running a store.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, macOS

Developer: Bitten Toast Games

Release Date: Not specified

No Place Like Home

Can you thrive on a post-apocalyptic farm? Set in a cluttered and destroyed land, No Place Like Home players find themselves abandoned by humanity. Their goal of gameplay is to return the environment to a livable state while building their farms. This is accomplished by collecting garbage and recycling it into usable parts.

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developer: Chicken Launcher

Release Date: Recently

Read More: resource management games

Farm Manager

Want to play a farm game that requires real-world resource management skills to succeed? Manage your own farm in Farm Manager, and challenge your skills. Plan your crops according to the seasons, look after animals, and even maintain equipment in this fun simulator.

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One

Developer: Cleversan Software, Cleversan Games, ConsoleWay SA

Release Date: Recently

Farming Simulator 22

Another of the best games in this popular farming simulator series, Farming Simulator 22 is even more realistic than the previous games. This game is a great choice for players who want to master the business side of farming as they aren’t just planning a harvest or raising animals; they also have to balance the budget.

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Playstation 5, Microsoft Windows, macOS

Developer: GIANTS Software

Release Date: Recently

Read More: relaxing games

Farmer’s Dynasty

Farmer’s Dynasty is a unique and realistic farm simulator that offers a different type of farming experience. The game mixes elements of a classic farming game with life simulation and role-playing as players are challenged to fix their farms with new buildings, prepare for a harvest, raise animals, and reap the rewards.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Developer: Toplitz Productions, UMEO Studios

Release Date: December when it first became available

Grow: Song of the Evertree

One of the newest games on the list, Grow: Song of the Evertree invites players to a world of freeform exploration as they move about a beautiful narrative. The customizable characters can also partake in a variety of farming activities as they work to restore the titular Evertree. Can you make your biome seed fertile again?

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Developer: Prideful Sloth

Release Date: Recently

Staxel

Play the creative farming and village life game features a cast of quirky characters and a voxel style reminiscent of Minecraft. Staxel players are challenged to build a farmhouse, assist other villagers with quests, grow crops, and even head to the wilderness to go fishing or hunt for bugs.

Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, SteamOS,

Developer: Plukit

Release Date: Recently

Slime Rancher

Want to play a farming game that is truly out of this world? Slime Rancher takes place on a distant planet, where players must farm slimy alien life forms by catching, breeding, and caring for them. Once successful, players earn money by harvesting their slimes and selling them for extraterrestrial cash.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS

Developer: Monomi Park

Release Date: Recently

Littlewood

This vibrant and soothing RPG game invites players to revitalize regions that have been recently devastated by a villain. Delve into the Littlewood area, assist other characters, and reconstruct the town in this beloved game that incorporates farming elements. How much can you enhance life in the quaint town of Solemn?

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS

Developer: Sean Young

Release Date: Recently

Farm Together

Farm Together is a great farm simulator that allows players to farm solo or with many players and friends, which makes it an excellent teambuilding activity. The relaxing game stands apart from the crowd thanks to its complex challenges. Farm Together players can tend crops, unlock buildings, raise animals, and expand their farms in this entertaining sim game.

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS

Developer: Milkstone Studios

Release Date: Recently

Terraria

Terraria is a building game that takes place in an open-world setting, so players can play the game however they want, similar to the ultra-popular Minecraft. While playing Terraria, you can grow crops, you can explore the surroundings or gather materials to build your community. Players are only limited by their creativity!

Platform: Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, macOS, Linux, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, Microsoft Windows, Windows Phone, Xbox 360

Developer: Re-Logic, 505 Mobile, Pipeworks Studio, DR Studios, Codeglue, Engine Software

Release Date: Not specified

What is the best farm game?

Stardew Valley has been regarded as the best farming game of all time. While its story aligns with common themes in the farming genre, the game offers a remarkable variety of activities that are sure to engage players for countless hours. The possibilities are limitless as the game continues indefinitely.

What is the best free farming game?

Not all farming sims are free. The best free farming game for mobile devices is Farmville 3. The newest entry in the popular game series for Zynga, Farmville 3, challenges players to pay extra attention to the variety of livestock they are raising on their farms.

What is the best farming game for raising animals?

Gamers and aspiring farmers interested in animal husbandry should consider Farmville 3: Animals. This popular farming simulator centers exclusively on livestock in this version, allowing players to take on the role of a farmer who breeds and cares for chickens, cows, pigs, horses, and various other animals.

Other popular farming games in which players raise animals include:

Farm Together

Farmer’s Dynasty

Farming Simulator 22

Farm Manager

Pioneers of Olive Town

Farming Simulator 19

What is the most realistic farming game?

Want a farm simulator that is more realistic than other farming games? The most realistic farming game is Farming Simulator 22. Not only are the graphics incredibly realistic, but the game requires players to master real-world farm activities like balancing their budgets in addition to popular farming activities like harvesting crops and raising animals.